29 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Former Alabama Quarterback Partners with Mental Health Company
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has partnered with BetterHelp, a mental health organization that works to make therapy easily accessible to everyone. "Loving yourself isn't vanity, it's sanity. And the storms of life don't seem too bad when you have the people around you that can support you," said Hurts in the sponsored Facebook post.
Tuscaloosa, AL
