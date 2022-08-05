ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Still good odds that tropical disturbances will bring rain relief to South Texas and Hill Country

By Texas Public Radio
tpr.org
 3 days ago
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
dailytrib.com

How to protect homes against wildfires

The Texas A&M Forest Service announced a decrease in fire weather through Wednesday, Aug. 10, but is not dropping its warnings against activities that could spark blazes. It also released information on how to protect homes against wildfire encroachment. Two Central Texas fires — the 1,210-acre Smoke Rider Fire in...
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Gina Raimondo
Texas Monthly

The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
tpr.org

Special Report: Line in the Land

MONDAY on "The Source" — When 16,000 Haitians arrived in Del Rio, Texas in September 2021, the humanitarian crisis made international headlines. But the unlikely spectacle at the Texas-Mexico border was just a glimpse of an immigration journey like no other – one that extends more than 10,000 miles, from the rubble of the 2010 Haitian earthquake, through South America… all the way to Del Rio and across the US.
DEL RIO, TX

