WATCH: MSU featured in ESPN's college football 2022 season promo hype video

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

We continue inch closer to the upcoming college football season, with games kicking off later this month.

As part of the season being only weeks away, ESPN has released a promo hype video for the 2022 season and Michigan State was highlighted in it a pair of times. Take a look at the hype video below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.