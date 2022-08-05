ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma City Thunder re-sign Mike Muscala on a two-way deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder have capped off a brilliant offseason, and now it is time just to sit and wait for training camp which is *checks watch frantically* five weeks away! From hiring a brand new shooting coach that is regarded as the best in the business, stealing away a well-respected long-term front office executive from the 76ers, re-signing Lu Dort to a massive contract, extending Kenrich Williams, cleaning up the 2022 NBA Draft, and now the official terms on Mike Muscala re-signing in Bricktown have been released.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy