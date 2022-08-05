The Oklahoma City Thunder have capped off a brilliant offseason, and now it is time just to sit and wait for training camp which is *checks watch frantically* five weeks away! From hiring a brand new shooting coach that is regarded as the best in the business, stealing away a well-respected long-term front office executive from the 76ers, re-signing Lu Dort to a massive contract, extending Kenrich Williams, cleaning up the 2022 NBA Draft, and now the official terms on Mike Muscala re-signing in Bricktown have been released.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO