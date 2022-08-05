Read on www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
Boise Police: officers have located 9-year-old girl reported missing
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers have made contact with a 9-year-old girl reported missing earlier Monday morning from the Vista neighborhood. "The investigation is ongoing, but our officers have made contact with Bridgette. We have information that she is with a family member," the Boise Police Department said in a message posted on Twitter just before 10 a.m. Monday.
18-year-old driver crashes into tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An 18-year-old driver crashed into a tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184 Saturday night. Boise Police say the crash happened near the intersection of N. Curtis Rd. and I-184. The 18-year-old man was extracted from his car by emergency responders and taken to...
Crash along Curtis Rd. after driver speeding on highway
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise was temporarily closed in both directions Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of N. Curtis Road and I-184. According to Boise Police Department (BPD), the 18-year-old male driver was spotted by an officer...
Caldwell Police Officers Rescue Man that was Clinging to a Tree in Boise River for 18 Hours
CALDWELL, ID - On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 8:08 a.m., Canyon County Sheriff Deputies, Caldwell Police, Caldwell Fire, and Canyon County Paramedics all responded to the report of a male clinging to a tree in the Boise River. According to a release from the Caldwell Police Department, Caldwell...
Missing Boise man found deceased, police say
James Daly was reported missing after he was last seen on July 27. Boise Police reported he was found deceased Thursday.
Section of Curtis Road in Boise closed in both directions due to car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise is closed in both directions Saturday night due to an investigation into a car crash, the Boise Police Department said in a Twitter post. The closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street. Boise Police...
Will Boise Rethink Banning Bridge Jumping After Two Are Injured?
The Boise Greenbelt is an incredible free place to enjoy a bike ride, go far for a walk and get some great exercise. However, this weekend some folks got carried away as a bridge jumper jumped onto a floating device, injuring several people. Bridge jumping in Boise? Yes, you can...
Grass fire burns 8-10 acres in northwest Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded.
Nampa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distributing meth. According to court records, Jason Paul Janes, distributed more than two pounds of meth for $3,800 to another person on June 9, 2021. Janes has a nearly three decades long...
Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified
Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Boise Fire makes rescue after bridge jumper lands on raft
The Boise Fire Department used a rescue throw bag to help one of the victims to shore from the raft. Two people were taken to the hospital after the incident.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
He labeled a bullet with a threat to Boise’s mayor. This just happened to him in court
BOISE, Idaho — Menacing graffiti. Bullets labeled with threats to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Discussions of mass violence. Four firearms, including an assault rifle, and tactical gear. Writings avowing loyalty to a right-wing extremist ideology. On Monday, Erik K. Ehrlin, 33 — the man prosecutors said was responsible for...
Moose Fire along Salmon River spreads to 68,353 acres, 16% contained
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moose Fire along the Salmon River has grown to more than 68,000 acres. Fire officials say the fire is now only 16 percent contained. The Moose Fire began on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River. Officials say they believe the fire is human-caused. The specific events leading up to the fire are still under investigation.
Grass fire breaks out in Collister
Firefighters are responding to a grass fire near the corner of N. Pierce Park Ln. And N. Cartwright Rd.
Neighbors near Barber Park report strangers trespassing on property
BOISE, Idaho — After a series of trespassing incidents, the Boise Police Department (BPD) is reminding visitors at Barber Park to be respectful of neighbors living in the area. Neighbors have reported strangers coming onto their property to blow up their tubes for the river, according to Boise Police.
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
