LJL’s V3 Esports snap 39-game losing streak, a professional League record

Flawless OpTic Gaming sweep G1 in Halo grand finals to win $125k HCS NA Super
Gamers First’s fairytale run through the losers bracket at the HCS NA Super came to a sharp and sudden halt as they faced off against an OpTic Gaming roster in the Halo Infinite grand finals that had only dropped one map throughout the tournament weekend. Refusing to add another...
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
G2 join massive second-place tie, eye Playoffs spot after defeating Fnatic in 2022 LEC Summer Split
For nearly every team in the LEC, these last few games are crucial to whether or not Playoffs are a possibility in their immediate futures. Even for teams like G2 Esports, who have controlled the standings for a large portion of the split, a Playoffs spot has not yet been secured, making each further win they accrue crucial.
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released
The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
‘Ranked is ruined’: Pros pan ranked changes coming to Apex Legends in season 14
With the news that Apex Legends’ ranked mode will undergo changes in season 14 after multiple updates to the mode in season 13, many pros and top content creators were hoping for a return to how ranked played out in the beginning of last season. Games tended to last longer, there seemed to be less issues with teams hurling themselves into bad fights, and actually interesting endgames played themselves out.
Babybay closes latest chapter in 100 Thieves vs. FaZe rivalry with incredible performance in comeback NA LCQ victory
When it looked like the team was in store for another late series collapse, the FaZe Clan VALORANT roster rallied to close out a series win versus rivals 100 Thieves today in the upper bracket of the NA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), propelled by an incredible map three performance by babybay.
FaZe duo dominates opening weekend of 2022 NA VCT LCQ
At the end of the first weekend of the 2022 North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), the FaZe Clan VALORANT roster finds itself in the upper bracket finals thanks in no small part to a superstar duo performance from both Phat “supamen” Le and Andrej “babybay” Francisty.
G1 knock eUnited out of the HCS NA Super in dominant fashion, securing top four
Championship Sunday at the HCS NA Super continues to point to the major shifts in the pecking order of North America, as Gamers First secured the top four at the tournament with a crushing 3-0 sweep of eUnited in the losers bracket quarterfinals. G1’s rise to prominence in Halo Infinite‘s...
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
Apex Legends season 13 ranked percentages for all splits
Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends, and achieving a high level in ranked comes with a significant amount of prestige. Every split, there are races to see which players can reach Apex Predator first and who maintains the top ranking in the game at the end of every season.
Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup
The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
League streamer uses mind games to lure enemies into trap
League of Legends often relies on mind games, especially when baiting enemies into a vulnerable position. A streamer named sarellan showcased a perfect example of playing with the opponents’ vision control to gain an advantage for her team. On Jarvan IV, she deliberately started doing Rift Herald, which was warded by the enemies, so they ganked her top lane ally, Teemo. But she kept them in the dark so she could help Teemo and grab a double kill.
LCS introduces live player comms to broadcast, viewership stays put for now
The LCS experimented with its broadcast strategy yesterday by adding an element of live team comms to each game, bringing input from the players directly into the flow of each on-stage match. On occasion, broadcasters would cut away from the play-by-play to show in-game replay segments that were supplemented with played-back comms from the players.
Apex Legends players accuse Respawn of “murdering the game” by not fixing smurf problem in ranked
The Apex Legends community is frustrated with the rank queue and has called Respawn Entertainment to make some much-needed changes. Ranked is never a perfect experience, especially in free-to-play games like Apex. There are cheaters, smurfs, hackers, and toxic players galore. On Reddit, one Apex player asked why there isn’t...
Cohesion, confidence helps NRG send Evil Geniuses home from NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier continued tonight with the second elimination match of the tournament. NRG and Evil Geniuses faced off for their last chance to stay in contention for 2022 VCT Champions. Both teams have had their strong and weak points in the VALORANT season, but tonight...
“Streamers my size can play a game for an hour sponsored and make 8,000 dollars”: BoxBox details lessons from streaming
Veteran League of Legends Twitch streamer BoxBox provided some insight into his and fellow streamers’ earnings, giving several anecdotes about his past blunders. Streaming is a business of highs and lows. It can be unimaginably difficult to break into the upper echelon of Twitch, those who do stand to make thousands off of lucrative sponsorship deals. Twitch streamer BoxBox outlined how he had received such deals even in the early days of his long streaming career and how he often fumbled maximizing his earnings.
