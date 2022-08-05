LJL’s V3 Esports snap 39-game losing streak, a professional League record

The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO