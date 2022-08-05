Kansas begins answering biggest questions in first week of football training camp

Read on www2.ljworld.com
Related
LJWORLD
Devin Neal to in-state recruits considering Kansas: ‘Don’t be afraid to take risks’
Devin Neal always knew he wanted to be different. The Lawrence High graduate grew up watching the Kansas football team struggle year after year but his interest never wavered. When he was extended a scholarship by former coach Les Miles during his junior season and accepted it in March 2020, it was only natural that he’d take it.
Neal Brown discusses the QB performance after a week of fall camp
At the start of fall camp, the reviews for quarterback play were not exactly glowing. WVU Head Coach Neal Brown admitted there were some early miscues, while offensive coordinator Graham Harrell followed up a day later with similar feedback. When practice was open to the media, the performance was similarly up-and-down. With one full week in the books, Brown was asked to update his thoughts on the position room, and he did just that in the video above.
WATCH: Jim Panagos, defensive linemen break down veteran position group, points of emphasis during camp
Kansas football defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos will have a lot of veteran players to work with this fall. KU has five super-senior defensive linemen on the roster in Sam Burt, Eddie Wilson, Jelani Arnold and Ronald McGee. KU also has a pair of true junior defensive linemen in Jereme Robinson and Kenean Caldwell, though Robinson is expected to play defensive end this season.
Virginia Football Fall Camp Observations - Week 1
Observations from the first week of UVA football fall practice
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top offensive linemen
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The high school football season kicks off Aug. 19. In preparation for Week 1 cleveland.com will look at national recruiting data, returning OHSAA All-Ohio awardees and use our own expertise to determine Ohio’s top players. We’ve already looked at the state’s top running backs, quarterbacks...
Comments / 0