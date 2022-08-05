Kansas begins answering biggest questions in first week of football training camp

At the start of fall camp, the reviews for quarterback play were not exactly glowing. WVU Head Coach Neal Brown admitted there were some early miscues, while offensive coordinator Graham Harrell followed up a day later with similar feedback. When practice was open to the media, the performance was similarly up-and-down. With one full week in the books, Brown was asked to update his thoughts on the position room, and he did just that in the video above.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO