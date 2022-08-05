ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier

The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster

KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released

The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
‘Ranked is ruined’: Pros pan ranked changes coming to Apex Legends in season 14

With the news that Apex Legends’ ranked mode will undergo changes in season 14 after multiple updates to the mode in season 13, many pros and top content creators were hoping for a return to how ranked played out in the beginning of last season. Games tended to last longer, there seemed to be less issues with teams hurling themselves into bad fights, and actually interesting endgames played themselves out.
Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup

The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event

A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event. Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long...
Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more

Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
LCS introduces live player comms to broadcast, viewership stays put for now

The LCS experimented with its broadcast strategy yesterday by adding an element of live team comms to each game, bringing input from the players directly into the flow of each on-stage match. On occasion, broadcasters would cut away from the play-by-play to show in-game replay segments that were supplemented with played-back comms from the players.
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
Best CS:GO knife commands

Knives are an essential part of CS:GO. You’ll need to equip your knife to boost your movement speed to run faster. There will also be rare scenarios where you’ll need to pull your knife versus an enemy after running out of bullets. In both scenarios, your knife will...
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’

Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
League streamer uses mind games to lure enemies into trap

League of Legends often relies on mind games, especially when baiting enemies into a vulnerable position. A streamer named sarellan showcased a perfect example of playing with the opponents’ vision control to gain an advantage for her team. On Jarvan IV, she deliberately started doing Rift Herald, which was warded by the enemies, so they ganked her top lane ally, Teemo. But she kept them in the dark so she could help Teemo and grab a double kill.
