Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following day eight of fall camp Friday. Frost spoke on Friday's practice and the progress during fall camp. "We are eight days into practice seeing a lot of really good things out there," Frost said. "We still have a lot of work to do. What I really like is being around this team. This is a really great group of guys. I think the best leadership we have had. The best overall attitude we have had. Today kind of highlighted it for me.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO