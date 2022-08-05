Alabama Athletic Director To Participate in Mentorship Program

Read on tide1009.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saban Speaks on New Coaching Additions to the Team
In nearly every offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is tasked not just with replacing the talented players who leave for the NFL, but also the assistant coaches who leave to take other coaching jobs. The end of the 2021 season proved to be no different, as Doug Marrone and...
LOOK: Tide Takes the Field for Fall Practice
Alabama continued fall camp this past weekend as the team prepares to take on Utah State on September 3 to open the 2022 season. The Tide returns 15 starters to a team that made an appearance in the National Championship last year, most notably quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson, Jr.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date
Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
3 Alabama high schools named to MaxPreps’ top 100 football teams this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities
With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
27 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Justin Woodall
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 27 days, so let's look at the career of former Alabama safety Justin Woodall.
Twenty Alabama athletes to earn degrees during summer commencement
A total of 20 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during The University of Alabama's summer commencement this weekend, including a two-time Olympian and All-American, along with six student-athletes who earned master's degrees. The Crimson Tide’s graduates are highlighted by two-time Olympic finalist and All-American gymnast Shallon Olsen,...
Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED PEOPLE
26 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Bobby and Marlon Humphrey
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes kicks off in just 26 days, so let's take a look at a legendary father/son duo that both suited up for the Crimson Tide, Bobby and Marlon Humphrey.
Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter
Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
Bham Now
Meet 3 Lawson State nursing students + find out why they love it
For nursing students at Lawson State Community College, building relationships and making a difference is what drives them. Keep reading to hear from nursing students who share how their experience at Lawson State has prepared them for their futures in nursing and find out how you can start your own nursing career today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Star Edge Rusher Announces Commitment Date
Four-star edge from the class of 2023 Jordan Renaud announced his official commitment date is September 19 via an Instagram post on Monday. The upcoming senior has narrowed down his offers and will choose between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners. Both schools have a long history of developing edge rushers and sending them to the NFL. Some famous defensive linemen that went to these schools were Lee Roy Selmon, Cedric Jones, Kenneth Murray, Anfernee Jennings, and Rashann Evans.
Bill O’Brien Speaks on Bryce Young Going into Third Season
Coming off of his first season at Alabama and a disappointing end to the 2021 season where the Crimson Tide scored a season-low 18 points in its National Championship loss to Georgia, one of the people most looking forward to starting next season is offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. O'Brien, who...
Bill O’Brien is Focused, Ready for Second Season at Alabama
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is focused on continuing his journey at the Capstone entering his second season as part of Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien, the former head coach of the NFL's Houston Texans, spoke Sunday about his continuing return to the college level despite overtures from pro teams in the 2022 offseason. Most notably, he became a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position, vacated (but since filled) after the dismissal of Urban Meyer. He reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs has insane football IQ
Alabama footballs five-star defensive back commit, Caleb Downs plays the game a step ahead of the opposition. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a film breakdown of the Crimson Tide’s pledge. The video can be streamed below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Saban Provides Injury Update After Start of Fall Practice
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Sunday morning after a week filled with activities and interviews for the start of fall camp. The seven-time national champion gave an update on the current injuries on the Tide roster. "Obviously Cam Latu is the guy that you...
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0