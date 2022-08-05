Alabama Athletic Director To Participate in Mentorship Program

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is focused on continuing his journey at the Capstone entering his second season as part of Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien, the former head coach of the NFL's Houston Texans, spoke Sunday about his continuing return to the college level despite overtures from pro teams in the 2022 offseason. Most notably, he became a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position, vacated (but since filled) after the dismissal of Urban Meyer. He reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO