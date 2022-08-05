Read on bigislandnow.com
Police Looking for Wallet Thief Who Racked up Fraudulent Charges
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation, the department stated on Monday, Aug. 7. Police are seeking to identify the man who is wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet, which was reported stolen on Friday, June 24, while the victim was at a business in the 300 block of E. Makaala Street. The theft resulted in seven fraudulent credit card transactions also on Friday, June 24, at various businesses in Hilo.
Puna Officer Honored For Lifesaving Efforts in Kidnapping Incident
A Puna police officer was recently honored by an East Hawai‘i organization for exceptional investigative work and lifesaving efforts during an incident involving the kidnapping and torture of a male victim. Officer Michael Sailer was named Officer of the Month for June by the Aloha Exchange Club of East...
Runaway Found, Runs off Again
Hawai’i Island police report that 17-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Mountain View. However, Fleming-White was reported as a runaway again on Friday, Aug. 5, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
Police Looking for Missing Hilo Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kayzlyn Grammer who was reported as a runaway. Grammer was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo on Friday, Aug. 5 at 4:45 a.m. wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. She...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai
WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
Waimea Woman Charged Following Malama Market Pāhoa Incident
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The robbery and terroristic threatening charges follow an alleged shoplifting incident that involved the use of a "simulated firearm". (BIVN) – A Waimea woman has been charged in connection with a reported robbery in Pāhoa that took place on Monday. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen...
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Teen Runaway
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the area of Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and brown shoes. He is described as having a tan complexion,...
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Ordered To Stop Alleged Harassment
A court has ordered a deputy prosecutor in Hilo to stop allegedly harassing his neighbor, a disabled veteran. District Judge Kanani Laubach issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against Randall Winston “Bew” Albright and his wife Nicole Albright, a massage therapist also known as Isis. According to...
James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha to Be Closed
The county is notifying the public that a Hilo beach park will be closed this week, and a new parking system will be in place upon its reopening. The Department of Parks and Recreation announces that James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Aug. 8-12 for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas, weather permitting. Every effort will be made to avoid delays in reopening the park.
Waimea’s ‘Waiomina Boot’ Returns Following Face-Lift
A symbol of Waimea’s paniolo heritage has returned. The “Waiomina Boot” once again stands tall in front of KTA at the Waimea Center. It was reinstalled Aug. 4, nearly two months after it was moved to be repaired and redesigned. The sculpture, an 8-foot-tall cowboy boot, was...
Teen ejected from vehicle, dies in Big Island accident
Big Island police said a 15-year-old boy died after a three-vehicle collision on Monday on Mamalahoa Highway in Pepeekeo.
