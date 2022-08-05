ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bernanke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Bank Of Japan#European Central Bank#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023

As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target

The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy