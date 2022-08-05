Read on www.coindesk.com
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber is pulling back sharply below its 2021 peak so far this year, falling 5% on Friday alone.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
The Fed will have to 'break this economy' to tame inflation after the strong jobs report, Mohamed El-Erian says
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Friday jobs report will force the Federal Reserve's hand. While the report showed signs of labor-market strength, it also means the Fed will have to "break the economy" to tame inflation, he noted. The central bank is "going to have to somehow break this...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Races Towards $25,000 As Traders Remain Super Bullish On Cardano, Polkadot, Solana
After a solid monthly close in July, Bitcoin bulls seem to be back in action, determined to push the price towards $25,000 despite various macro uncertainties clamping down volatility. On Monday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency surged by over 4.20% to trade at $24,112 at press time after stalling in the...
Call it a 'crash,' call it a 'recession': The housing market is so weird right now that no one knows how to describe it
A typical real-estate cycle has four phases: expansion, hypersupply, recession, and recovery. But hypersupply is missing from this current cycle, and experts can't agree on what will come next. Some say it'll be a correction, while others believe a dramatic downturn is in store. Rising inflation and interest rates have...
kitco.com
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
