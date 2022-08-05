Minneapolis Ad Agency Takes Out Own Ad To Save Their View

As I look for deep meaning in tomorrow’s primary election, it may offer hints about how much fear is still driving local politics. Think back to the big headline of last year’s election: the public safety charter question. It was twisted, amidst a rising crime rate, as an attempt to abolish the police. Though Mayor Frey agreed with some key elements of that charter question – creating a public safety department, and removing the minimum police staffing provision – the message from Frey’s campaign and the multi-million dollar PAC run by one of his former campaign staffers was fear. They said a yes vote would be to defund or eliminate the police department. They said a yes vote would be like demoting or firing a beloved chief (who many predicted was about to retire anyway – which he did shortly after the election).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO