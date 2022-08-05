Funeral, Visitation Scheduled for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

Read on max983.net
Marshall County Council to Meet Today
The Marshall County Council members will meet today where they will consider a resolution pertaining to READI Grant match dollars and from where in the budget those dollars will be appropriated. Marshall County Solid Waste Director Marianne Peters will present an additional appropriation request, while Marshall County Historical Society Museum...
Marshall County EMA Director Presents Changes to Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Clyde Avery presented changes to Annexes to the county’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan to the commissioners last week. Avery said one change is due to sirens in Walnut Township. “We discovered that Walnut Township is adding six sirens in their area,” explained Avery....
Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety, City Council to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members will meet tonight where they will award a bid for the solar project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The board will also open bids for a new columbarium for the cemetery. There will be a request to block parking spaces, and...
Marshall County Health Department Provides Back-to-School Guidance
The Marshall County Health Department offers recommendations for all schools as students and staff members return to school this week. Parents, caregivers or guardians are encouraged to monitor children for symptoms of infectious illnesses before they leave for school through home-based symptom screening. The Health Department does not recommend quarantine...
Argos Community Schools Displays Large Fiberglass Dragon to Welcome Students Back to Campus
When Argos Community School Corporation students arrive at school tomorrow morning (Tuesday, August 9) they will be greeted by a large, newly constructed dragon on campus. Superintendent Ned Speicher stated that there was a goal to add a large statement piece that rejuvenates the excitement of a school mascot. That goal was accomplished with a seven-foot tall fiberglass dragon that features large wings and a tail. It weighs 600 pounds and was mounted on a 2,000-pound stone base.
Plymouth Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A Plymouth man was arrested Thursday, August 4 after reportedly leading the Plymouth Police Department on a pursuit. Police say a traffic stop was initiated on a 2011 Ford Fusion at 3:45 a.m. ET on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive in Plymouth, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled south on State Road 17 toward Culver. The vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 115 mph.
Two People Arrested in Marshall County on Drug Charges
Two people were arrested Thursday, August 4 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9B Road attempting to locate the vehicle around 5:15 a.m. ET. Officers located a black passenger car in the area and spoke with the driver, Cody Mullins of Pierceton, and passenger Hailee Sutherlin of Warsaw.
