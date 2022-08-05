You’ll Never Believe What Dr. Heavenly’s Daughter Alaura "Has Decided to Start” Doing

According to the RHONJ cast member’s hairstylist, Teresa's neck was hurting at the end of the night from holding up so much hair. Teresa Giudice has a style that’s as iconic as she is — and much of that has to do with her longtime friend and makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio. DiStasio has created countless glam looks for The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, giving her glowing reunion and interview makeup year after year. (Watch the video above to see the duo in action while they go through Teresa’s beauty bag.) But perhaps DiStasio’s most important job came on August 6, when she did Teresa’s bridal makeup for her wedding to Louis “Louie” Ruelas.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 HOURS AGO