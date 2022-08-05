You’ll Never Believe What Dr. Heavenly’s Daughter Alaura "Has Decided to Start” Doing

Read on www.bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Teresa Giudice Looks Radiant In a Plunging, White Mesh Dress at Her Rehearsal Dinner
The RHONJ cast member turned up the glamour while celebrating her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice is one radiant bride-to-be! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member glowed in a plunging, white mesh dress while celebrating her upcoming wedding alongside friends and family at her rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 5.
Teresa Giudice Married Luis "Louie" Ruelas in a Strapless Light Pink Wedding Dress & Sheer Pearl Gloves
The RHONJ cast member completed her bridal look with a tiara and a long veil embroidered with a special message. Teresa Giudice has officially tied the knot! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, August 6, walking down the aisle in a beautiful strapless light pink wedding dress and a long veil embroidered with a special message.
Kyle Richards Shares That She Has “Hypermobility Syndrome”
The RHOBH cast member opened up about having the syndrome: “You’re not supposed to be born like this.”. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are very familiar with Kyle Richards’ ability to do splits. It’s pretty much the RHOBH cast member’s signature move. But as it turns out, there’s more to the story.
Drew Sidora Reflects on Ralph Pittman Revealing He Won’t Be Adopting Her Son
Plus, the RHOA cast member opened up about the fact that he is writing a book about being a stepparent. Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman have shared with The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans all aspects of their marriage since Drew joined the cast in Season 13. And as Season...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Stunned in Pink Satin Bridesmaids Dresses at Her Wedding
Fellow ‘Wives Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also included in the RHONJ cast member's wedding party. Teresa Giudice’s daughters made for gorgeous bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters stunned in pink satin dresses while standing alongside their mom at her lavish nuptials, which took place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.
Joe Giudice Posts a Beautiful Photo of His Daughters at Teresa’s Wedding
Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband posted a lovely moment of his four daughters at the RHONJ cast member’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, may not have been at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, but he was sending love from afar to their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — who were in attendance at the event.
All the Details Behind Teresa Giudice’s Unforgettable Bridal Makeup and $10K Hair
According to the RHONJ cast member’s hairstylist, Teresa's neck was hurting at the end of the night from holding up so much hair. Teresa Giudice has a style that’s as iconic as she is — and much of that has to do with her longtime friend and makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio. DiStasio has created countless glam looks for The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, giving her glowing reunion and interview makeup year after year. (Watch the video above to see the duo in action while they go through Teresa’s beauty bag.) But perhaps DiStasio’s most important job came on August 6, when she did Teresa’s bridal makeup for her wedding to Louis “Louie” Ruelas.
Here’s Why Captain Sandy Yawn Let Someone Go from the Crew of Home
The last charter was, well, the last charter for one of the yachties on Home. On the August 8 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy Yawn is dealing with some issues stemming from a crew member’s mistakes during the docking that took place on the August 1 episode of the series.
Dave White Is Planning Something Very Exciting with Marcos Spaziani
The Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht chefs are teaming up for a venture on land. While Below Deck chefs typically work alone in the galley during the charter season, two of them are now teaming up for an exciting new venture on land. "I have recently been...
Gia Giudice Comments on Almost Missing Teresa’s Wedding
The RHONJ daughter revealed why she almost didn’t make it to her mom’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, held on August 6 in New Jersey. Teresa Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas included a special role for her four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — but one of her girls almost missed the sweet event. Gia commented on a report that she nearly missed the wedding, held on Saturday in New Jersey, because she was in Nashville, celebrating her cousin Miranda’s 21st birthday.
Sanya Responds to Drew Saying Her Style Is "Giving Foot Locker Outlet"
Sanya Richards-Ross had a lot to say about her RHOA castmate's criticism of her fashion. During a game on the July 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the titular host asked guest Drew Sidora which of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates has the "most frightening sense of style." After quickly naming Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew went on to explain, "It's giving Foot Locker outlet."
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals
The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
