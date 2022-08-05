ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

You’ll Never Believe What Dr. Heavenly’s Daughter Alaura "Has Decided to Start” Doing

By Michelle Regalado
bravotv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Married Luis "Louie" Ruelas in a Strapless Light Pink Wedding Dress & Sheer Pearl Gloves

The RHONJ cast member completed her bridal look with a tiara and a long veil embroidered with a special message. Teresa Giudice has officially tied the knot! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, August 6, walking down the aisle in a beautiful strapless light pink wedding dress and a long veil embroidered with a special message.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Shares That She Has “Hypermobility Syndrome”

The RHOBH cast member opened up about having the syndrome: “You’re not supposed to be born like this.”. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are very familiar with Kyle Richards’ ability to do splits. It’s pretty much the RHOBH cast member’s signature move. But as it turns out, there’s more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Married To Medicine
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Stunned in Pink Satin Bridesmaids Dresses at Her Wedding

Fellow ‘Wives Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also included in the RHONJ cast member's wedding party. Teresa Giudice’s daughters made for gorgeous bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters stunned in pink satin dresses while standing alongside their mom at her lavish nuptials, which took place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Posts a Beautiful Photo of His Daughters at Teresa’s Wedding

Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband posted a lovely moment of his four daughters at the RHONJ cast member’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, may not have been at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, but he was sending love from afar to their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — who were in attendance at the event.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

All the Details Behind Teresa Giudice’s Unforgettable Bridal Makeup and $10K Hair

According to the RHONJ cast member’s hairstylist, Teresa's neck was hurting at the end of the night from holding up so much hair. Teresa Giudice has a style that’s as iconic as she is — and much of that has to do with her longtime friend and makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio. DiStasio has created countless glam looks for The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, giving her glowing reunion and interview makeup year after year. (Watch the video above to see the duo in action while they go through Teresa’s beauty bag.) But perhaps DiStasio’s most important job came on August 6, when she did Teresa’s bridal makeup for her wedding to Louis “Louie” Ruelas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Comments on Almost Missing Teresa’s Wedding

The RHONJ daughter revealed why she almost didn’t make it to her mom’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, held on August 6 in New Jersey. Teresa Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas included a special role for her four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — but one of her girls almost missed the sweet event. Gia commented on a report that she nearly missed the wedding, held on Saturday in New Jersey, because she was in Nashville, celebrating her cousin Miranda’s 21st birthday.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Sanya Responds to Drew Saying Her Style Is "Giving Foot Locker Outlet"

Sanya Richards-Ross had a lot to say about her RHOA castmate's criticism of her fashion. During a game on the July 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the titular host asked guest Drew Sidora which of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates has the "most frightening sense of style." After quickly naming Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew went on to explain, "It's giving Foot Locker outlet."
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals

The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy