Pearlridge Center celebrates its 50th anniversary with Back-to-School Fashion

KHON2
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
Halau showcase hula at 81st Nā Hula Festival
Hula halau showcased their hula at the 81st Nā Hula Festival at Kapiolani Park..
KHON2
Who is Maui Divers Jewelry?
Maui Divers Jewelry was not always a jeweler. In fact, in 1958, they started as a small dive shop offering adventurous diving excursions off Maui. During one expedition, Maui Divers Jewelry made the incredible discovery of Hawaiian black coral, which later became Hawaiʻi’s state gem. This moment changed their lives and sparked their exploration into jewelry making.
KHON2
Food 2Go — Got’z Grindz
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. It’s national Spam Musubi Day. So we brought in a food spot that’s been satisfying that special craving over on the windward side in Kaneohe. Joining Wake Up 2Day with all the details is...
Celebrity Dog Day in Hawaii: Help make Paige feel like a star
While she may be in her golden years, Paige is young at heart and brimming with personality -- and she absolutely loves human affection!
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
mypearlcity.com
808 Craft Fair today, Sunday, August 7 at the Pearl City Shopping Center
Check out today’s 808 Craft and Gift fair at the Pearl City Shopping Center from 10am-3pm. Dozens of crafters, specialty products, and ‘ono food and beverages will fill the Pearl City Shopping lower level fronting the House of Dragon Chinese Restaurant and on the upper level near Bank of Hawaii and McDonald’s.
hawaiimomblog.com
Robata JINYA - Honolulu's Newest Authentic Japanese Restaurant Opening Friday, August 12
Last night, Hawaii Mom Blog attended a media dinner for the new Robata JINYA in the former Nobu space at Ward Village opening this Friday, August 12, 2022. Robata JINYA offers a finer dining experience with an elevated menu including Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi, and a wide selection of kushiyaki.
Honolulu Zoo’s new and improved concession stand
The Honolulu Zoo welcomed their new and improved Kapahulu Market on Friday, Aug. 5, with a soft opening.
Makua riding a colorful wave at Maalaea on Maui
Don't forget to share your ride with us and we'll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day. Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the "Catch the Energy Swell" tab to upload your photos and video.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Chocolate Festival Hosts New Dip, Sip And Paint Events
Get ready, chocolate lovers. The Big Island Chocolate Festival has a new event that is sure to not just tickle your taste-buds but get your creative juices flowing. The festival’s inaugural Dip, Sip and Paint events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Island Lave Java in Coconut Grove Marketplace in Kailua Village. There are two sessions from which to choose: 3-5 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., with the events outdoors, but under roof.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary
Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
KITV.com
Makana Lani restaurant opens at Alohilani Resort in Waikiki
A new restaurant, Makana Lani, opens Saturday at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The buffet restaurant on the second floor offers more than 50 buffet options to choose from- for breakfast, brunch and dinner. Owner Liz-Hata Watanabe says she wanted to offer a cuisine that starts local and goes global, so...
KHON2
Alohilani Resort Debuts New Buffet Experience
Honolulu (KHON2) – Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrees, desserts and drinks during their breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences. Saturday, August 6th diners can now experience Alohilani Resort’s newest buffet experience bringing in flavors of Hawaii. “It was important for us...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
WATCH: U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive on Oahu
The Blue Angels arrive on Oahu on Monday, Aug. 8 ahead of the Kaneohe Bay Air Show.
cutoday.info
Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank
HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to the North Shore Town of Kahuku
When people think of Oʻahu’s golden North Shore, Haleʻiwa is often the town that comes to mind. But those who drive further north will find the small town of Kahuku. Situated on Oʻahu’s northeastern coast, the town of Kahuku lies between Haleʻiwa and Laie.
luxury-houses.net
Looking for a Spacious Home in Honolulu? Look No Further than this $4.95 Million Custom Estate
The Estate in Honolulu is a luxurious home featuring expansive open floor plan with hardwood floors and numerous custom wood details throughout now available for sale. This home located at 4830 Kolohala St, Honolulu, Hawaii; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,332 square feet of living spaces. Call Tracy Allen – Coldwell Banker Realty (Phone: 808 927-6415) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Honolulu.
