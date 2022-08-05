US Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers

Read on www.cnn.com
International Business Times
Ukrainian Army Continues To Successfully Force Russian Soldiers To Retreat
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has once again successfully forced Russian troops to retreat from their positions as the war entered its 165th day, according to a report. The Ukrainian army stopped Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of Slovyansk, Verkhnokamyanske, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Vershnya and Blahodatny, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said in a report published Sunday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics/Videos: Robot ships debut at RIMPAC, helping US Navy sail toward a less-crewed future
Docked by the sunken wreckage of a 1909 dreadnought, two unusual vessels are helping the U.S. Navy navigate its way toward its future. The unmanned Nomad and Ranger, which resemble seagoing flatbed trucks loaded with conex containers, represented the debut of uncrewed surface vessels at the giant biannual Rim of the Pacific exercise.
nationalinterest.org
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
Soldier probed for ‘inventing Taliban tale of bravery to win top honour’ before selling medals for £140,000
MILITARY police have launched a probe after a soldier was accused of inventing his tale of bravery to win a top honour. At least two Special Forces soldiers are among dozens of witnesses due to be grilled. Ex-Rifles Serjeant Deacon Cutterham was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross — second only...
90-year-old former Senator: Fighting racism relies on White people
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
Rare Russian ICBM Carrier Training Vehicle Had A Nasty Accident
via TwitterThe accident happened with an obscure training vehicle used to teach Russian Army drivers how to handle an ICBM carrier on the road.
Mozart Group: the western ex-military personnel training Ukrainian recruits
“Stand by,” shouts a former US Marine. “Threat!” comes the next call and a volley of gunshots echoes around a disused quarry, in a Ukrainian hillside, just a few miles from the frontline of the war. Dust kicked up by the bullets mixes with the men’s sweat...
americanmilitarynews.com
Medal of Honor recipient who jumped on grenade in Korean War dies at 92
Medal of Honor recipient Robert E. Simanek, who jumped on a grenade while fighting in the Korean War, passed away on Monday in Novi, Michigan, at the age of 92, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Simanek was awarded the military’s highest honor after he dove onto a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Drone bombs Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
A drone carrying an explosive payload attacked the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in the Russian-controlled region of Crimea on Sunday. The drone attack was carried out at the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet is headquartered. The attack coincided with Russia’s July 31 Navy Day celebrations.
nationalinterest.org
More Subs Needed: Attack Submarines Are the Best Way to Defend Taiwan
Newer quieting technologies, coupled with the rapid acquisition of undersea drones and improved torpedoes, make attacks from the sea more likely to be successful. Surface ships are of course visible to an enemy from miles away, most drones and aircraft are easily detectable, and ground-based weapons such as missile launchers and interceptors can be seen by satellites. This means that the Chinese military will likely be aware of any prepositioned assets put in place to deter or stop an amphibious assault on Taiwan. But what about submarines? From the standpoint of undetectability, could submarines be the best way for the United States and its allies to stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, if they chose to intervene?
AOL Corp
Remains of WWII soldier identified as North Carolinian among first to land on D-Day
DNA, dental and other analyses confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest, officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday. Army Pfc. David Owens, of Green Hill in Watauga County,...
U.S. Navy recovers fighter blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of Mediterranean Sea
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy team has recovered an F/A-18 fighter jet from the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea about a month after it blew off a U.S. aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Asia said. The Navy said in a statement Monday that the jet was recovered...
Anti-aircraft defence around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will be beefed up - RIA cites Russian-backed official
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Anti-aircraft defences around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be strengthened following days of reported shelling on the site, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted a Russian-installed separatist official as saying on Monday.
Area 51 Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts to learn about Area 51 located at Groom Lake in southern Nevada.
Russia reportedly moving weapons to prepare for new siege
British military intelligence says Russia is moving convoys of tanks and weapons from the east to prepare for battle. This happens as Ukraine is increasingly targeting bridges and Russian ammunition dumps in the region. Charlie D'Agata is in the southern port city of Odesa, which has been under Russian siege and is now finally able to ship much-needed grain worldwide.
Keeping The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye On Top Into the 2040s
Northrop GrummanThe E-2's into its sixth decade in the air and has never been more potent. Here's how the Navy and Northrop Grumman plan to keep it that way
Defense One
HIMARS’ Hidden Superpower and Other Acquisition Lessons from Ukraine
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, the military acquisition community—no less than professionals in any other military specialty—are studying it to gain new insight. There are at least four observations they might make. First, this happened fast, so acquisitions must get faster. The Russian army...
americanmilitarynews.com
US launches spy satellite in Pacific as China swarms Taiwan
The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) launched another spy satellite in the Pacific on Thursday just one day before China swarmed Taiwan with more than a dozen warships and nearly 70 warplanes. The launch is the second of two missions, the first of which was launched on July 13. According...
Russian tank explodes into huge fireball after targeted Javelin strike in Kharkiv
Ukrainian forces released footage they said shows a Russian army tank exploding into a huge fireball after a targeted Javelin strike in the Kharkiv region.Footage shared by a Ukrainian military brigade on Saturday, 6 August, shows thick smoke billowing from the T-90 tank.The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade said the “powerful explosion completely destroyed the combat vehicle,” added that their soldiers “continue to destroy the occupation forces in Ukraine.”Ukrainian officials said on Monday that over 1,00 civilians, including 50 children, have been killed to-date in Kharkiv.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
Fastest Firing Machine Guns in the World
Most people are familiar with machine guns from their appearances in war films and video games. Automatic firearms and weapons systems have been an integral part of modern warfare since rapid-fire weapons appeared on battlefields in the 1800s. By the early 1900s, the machine gun had become one of the most terrifying weapons that a […]
