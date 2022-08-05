ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Lottery Player Hits Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot For Over $200 Million

By Brian Cross
 3 days ago
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WCVB

Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Pennsylvania

NEW STANTON, Pa. — One very lucky winner in Pennsylvania is holding onto a Powerball ticket worth more than $200 million. Gas station customers react to huge jackpot: Watch the report above. The $206.9 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball, 11, to...
NEW STANTON, PA
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Grand Prize#Tobacco Outlet
WDEL 1150AM

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week

A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdrb.com

2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
ERLANGER, KY
107 JAMZ

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Destination PA: Allegheny Portage Site

GALLITZIN, CAMBRIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It takes a few hours to get from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. But back in the 1800s, it was a days-long ordeal using mainly canals, except for the portion over the Allegheny Mountains between Hollidaysburg and Johnstown. That required a railroad system to haul up the inclines. This centuries-old railroad system […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

