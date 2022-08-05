PA Lottery Player Hits Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot For Over $200 Million

Read on www.paonlinecasino.com
Related
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Westmoreland County Sheetz for selling $206.9M ticket
The Westmoreland County Sheetz that sold a very lucky Powerball ticket was congratulated by the Pennsylvania Lottery Monday. The location, along North Center Avenue in New Stanton, sold the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket for the Aug. 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
WCVB
Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Pennsylvania
NEW STANTON, Pa. — One very lucky winner in Pennsylvania is holding onto a Powerball ticket worth more than $200 million. Gas station customers react to huge jackpot: Watch the report above. The $206.9 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball, 11, to...
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket worth more than $135K sold in Washington County
FREDERICKTOWN, Pa. — A winning Fast Play lottery ticket worth $135,335 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Wow game was sold in Westmoreland County on Saturday. Fredericktown Beer in the 500 block of Front Street in Fredericktown will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Wow is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $20M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (8/6/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s lottery drawing has rolled back to $20 million, with a cash option valued at $11.8 million after someone in Pennsylvania hit Wednesday’s $206.9 million jackpot. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be televised on WABC-7 in New York City and...
Pennsylvania Lottery: Eagles Second-Chance Drawing and Online Prize Drawing
MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery has just announced the Eagles Second-Chance Drawing, which offers players a chance to win tickets to an Eagles home game in 2022, as well as money to play the PA Lottery online. From August 3 to October 6, 2022, players can enter any...
Man visiting Virginia Beach wins Virginia Lottery game top prize
An Alexandria man's visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WINNER: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 drawing was sold at Tobacco Outlet on Main Street in Stroudsburg, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 10-14-25-37-63. Without the $1 Megaplier option...
abc27.com
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Kentucky in one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two second-prize Mega Millions tickets were sold in Kentucky during the same week. The Kentucky Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold in Erlanger, Kentucky, for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball. Friday's...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
wdiy.org
Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts
Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money. Read the full...
Destination PA: Allegheny Portage Site
GALLITZIN, CAMBRIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It takes a few hours to get from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. But back in the 1800s, it was a days-long ordeal using mainly canals, except for the portion over the Allegheny Mountains between Hollidaysburg and Johnstown. That required a railroad system to haul up the inclines. This centuries-old railroad system […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire departments in Western Pennsylvania warning people about scam involving T-shirt sales
Volunteer fire departments across the region, including at one in Allegheny Township, are alerting people about a scam involving the sale of T-shirts to raise money to support their operations. Markle Volunteer Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page Monday asking people to be wary of the solicitation...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
Comments / 0