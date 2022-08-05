Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever

doing away with sales tax on utilities would have helped me and most others tremendously along with a lower gas tax say like 20 cents per gallon period. no fluctuating rate... locked in for good. I've never seen such greed in my life.
I have yet to hear as to why this can not be done... the cap on gas tax and utility tax. some utility companies are asking for rate hikes (really) come on! $200 would not feed a family of 4 with inflation like it is. If you were spending that on gas alone that wouldn't even get you through the month. like someone has already said it...time for politician changes. our federal politicians are really bad, no matter what side of the aisle. and, our state politicians are moving up fast to be equal with the feds. JS.
Everyone who was shooting for the gas tax cap and 6 months utility tax freeze... ... My utility bill I just recieved in the mail.. electric, water and trash has my tax at 11.38. Gas tax is currently. 32 cents per gallon. They wanted to cap it at .28 cents. So in 6 months I would save about 90.00. No thank you! Just send me my 225.00 and let me spend it as I see fit.
