ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Growth Stocks Have Rallied. Don't Go Too Nuts for Them, UBS Says.

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTe56_0h6PNjow00

Growth stocks are on quite a run over the past seven weeks amid anticipation the Federal Reserve might curb its interest-rate increases.

The Russell 1000 Growth index has soared 18% since June 16, compared with a rise of half that for the Russell 1000 Value index.

Higher interest rates hurt growth stocks by making their expected earnings stream less valuable than Treasury securities with rising yields.

Hopes for smaller Fed rate increases were dashed by the Aug. 5 news that payrolls surged 528,000 in July, and the unemployment rate matched a 50-year low of 3.5%.

Until the employment report, the consensus view was that the Fed would lift interest rates by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage point) at its September meeting.

But now, 75 basis points “will certainly be on the table,” Randall Kroszner, an economics professor at the University of Chicago and a former Fed governor, told Bloomberg.

UBS Pessimism on Growth Stocks

Even a day before the jobs report, UBS strategists expressed caution about growth stocks.

“While the recent rally is encouraging, we continue to maintain a selective approach to longer-term growth stocks and keep our preference for value over growth in the near term,” they wrote in a commentary. They cited several issues In addition to Fed policy.

· “The rebound has pushed up valuations of megatech companies,” the strategists note. Forward price-earnings multiples for global tech companies are 21, back above their long-term average of 19.

As for unprofitable tech companies, “the rising cost of capital, tightening financial conditions, and growing recession risks are likely to limit their upside,” the strategists said.

· “Economic headwinds also add to uncertainties,” they said. “Major companies, including Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, and Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, have indicated a slowing pace of hiring for the rest of the year.” That suggests “megatech firms are bracing for a more uncertain economic outlook,” the strategists said.

· Cuts in advertising budgets are likely, and “the squeeze on household disposable income through inflation should weigh on discretionary consumer spending,” they said. That means trouble for e-commerce and digital media companies.

“Meanwhile, reduced capital expenditure and elevated inventories will likely weigh on semiconductor and hardware companies,” the strategists said.

A Vote for Value

“So, with near-term uncertainty around inflation, Fed policy, and global growth, we continue to favor investing in value with a quality tilt, energy stocks, and the U.K. market,” the strategists said.

“Our analysis, stretching back to 1975, shows that when inflation has been above 3%, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, regardless of the stage of the economic cycle.” U.S. consumer prices soared 9.1% in the 12 months through June.

In addition, “growth stocks are still expensive relative to value stocks,” the strategists said. The price-to-earnings premium for the Russell 1000 Growth index over the Russell 1000 Value index is about double the long-term average of 35%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Kroszner
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Stock#Growth Stocks#Energy Stocks#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Federal Reserve#The Russell 1000 Value#Treasury#Fed#The University Of Chicago
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
87K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy