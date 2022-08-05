The Chick-fil-A Foul Pole at Minute Maid Park hasn't been hit all season, but it sounds like Chick-fil-A Houston was itching to celebrate with free food. As you can see in the video below, Orbit went out to test it and make sure the Foul Pole still works. It does! Check out the offer at the end of the video. Just open up the Chick-fil-A app today (August 8th) and claim your free chicken entree! The offer is only available through the Chick-fil-A app and at participating restaurants in the Houston market.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO