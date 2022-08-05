Read on www.houstoniamag.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Hear the hits of Prince & the Beatles in one weekend at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Catch a weekend of tribute spectacles at Miller Outdoor Theatre when the Purple Experience pays homage to Prince on Friday, August 19 and Classic Albums Live performs the Beatles’ Let It Be on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Relive music of the masters in one weekend in August when Miller...
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
ABC13 Houston
Houston Zoo's beer-themed bash brews up a wild return this fall
HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most popular draws at Houston's most beloved wildlife attractions is back for fall fun for beer and animal lovers. Brew at the Zoo, a showcase of local breweries on Houston Zoo grounds, returns Friday, Sept. 16, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with last call at 9:30 p.m.
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
Click2Houston.com
3 days of Anime: Anime Houston returns, this time in downtown for its 2nd year
HOUSTON – Anime fans, the hype doesn’t stop here. This year’s Anime Houston is back and it’s bigger and better. Entering its second year, the convention will double in size and will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston near downtown. It was held at the Hyatt Houston Houston Intercontinental Airport in north Houston during its first year.
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
papercitymag.com
Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love
Frances Moody Buzbee and Catherine Hart Swab dancing to the sounds of Clay Walker at the Buzbee 30th birthday bash. (Photo by Pixel Studio Productions) So he might not be the greatest singer in the world but it’s a surefire thing that Tony Buzbee is one of the nation’s most successful litigators, an unabashed showman and madly in love with Frances Moody Buzbee. All were evidenced when the former Marine and Texas A&M grad wooed his bride of one year with a 30th birthday party that will long be remembered as a rhinestone cowgirl extravaganza.
Why Houston dive bar Poison Girl has a giant Kool-Aid man in their patio
The whimsical creation in the Montrose bar's back patio has a storied past.
Click2Houston.com
Houston singer Bay Turner overcomes obstacles to perform on America’s Got Talent’
HOUSTON – Bay Turner, is a local singer who received a standing ovation during the auditions for NBC’s America’s Got Talent season 17. Find out how this 25-year-old hit all the right notes in front of the judges after a miraculous recovery from a vocal cord injury.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
cechouston.org
Houston Arboretum hiring for several positions
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hiring for several positions for the fall: School Program Coordinator, Part-time Naturalist, Birthday Party Facilitator, and School Program Facilitator. For full job descriptions and application instructions, visit houstonarboretum.org.
Click2Houston.com
Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance
Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
Click2Houston.com
Tracking down famous ‘Michael Jackson’ street performer
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we went on a mission to find the most famous Michael Jackson street performer in Houston. He’s appeared in dozens of viral videos across the country and we wanted to witness his performance for ourselves. We tracked him down and we were surprised by his message. We’ll share it with you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Popston known for unique Houston-inspired frozen pops
These aren't the popsicles from your childhood. Popston serves up unique frozen pops with Houston-inspired flavors - like Shipley Donuts! 🍨
‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KHOU
Why could a short walk have a surprising health benefit?
HOUSTON — Why could a two-minute walk have a surprising effect on your health?. We all know that getting up and moving is good for your health, but a new study says it doesn’t take much to start seeing the benefits. The researchers looked at taking a walk...
5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston
Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston. Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve. Location: Lumberton. Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen...
iheart.com
Astros + Chick-fil-A Team Up To Give You Free Food TODAY!
The Chick-fil-A Foul Pole at Minute Maid Park hasn't been hit all season, but it sounds like Chick-fil-A Houston was itching to celebrate with free food. As you can see in the video below, Orbit went out to test it and make sure the Foul Pole still works. It does! Check out the offer at the end of the video. Just open up the Chick-fil-A app today (August 8th) and claim your free chicken entree! The offer is only available through the Chick-fil-A app and at participating restaurants in the Houston market.
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Shasta, a pup who pretends she’s a fish
Looking for a pup with a tank full of energy? Shasta is your gal!. The 8-month-old Retriever mix came to Houston Humane Society from another shelter. Volunteers say Shasta LOVES to play in the water -- she’ll love to play in doggie pools and swim! She also loves to fetch, run, and hang out with her humans.
