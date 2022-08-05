ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Camden point guard Cian Medley commits to Saint Louis

Camden High School point guard Cian Medley is headed to the Atlantic 10 Conference. The 6-foot, 155-pound Class of 2023 floor general committed to Saint Louis on Saturday, choosing them over Robert Morris, Florida Gulf Coast and Illinois-Chicago. “I picked them because of the winning, competitive, family culture the program...
CAMDEN, NJ
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 2024 4-star Pennsylvania OL Peter Jones Commits to the Irish

On Sunday, 4-Star offensive lineman Peter Jones announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its 2024 class. The Malvern, Pennsylvania native (Malvern Preparatory School) chose the Irish over the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Boston College Eagles, and Cincinnati Bearcats, among others.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammonton, NJ
Education
Hammonton, NJ
Sports
City
Hammonton, NJ
VISTA.Today

Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

PGA tour stop to bring some of the world’s best golfers to Delaware

Tom Humphrey beams as he stands at the revamped first tee of Wilmington Country Club’s South Course. Gazing down the long lush fairway, Humphrey surveys the sprawling new grandstands and other structures under construction. One will display a huge electronic scoreboard at the apex of what he called “an amphitheater” around the 18th green.
WILMINGTON, DE
Hammonton Gazette

Fiorentino, others retire

Sgt. Jason Rigby (right) was presented a plaque of recognition and a shadowbox by Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel (left). (THG/Joseph F. Berenato. To purchase photos in The Gazette, call (609) 704-1940.) HAMMONTON—Capt. Mark Fiorentino, a longtime member of the Hammonton Police Department, announced his retirement. According to Business...
HAMMONTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Education#High School Football#Football History#Coaching#American Football
NBC Philadelphia

Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore

The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd

Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton Towne Drama performing Little Women

The Hammonton Towne Drama Community Theatre (HTD) is excited to show off their newest production, Little Women. The show will be performed on August 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at Hammonton High School. The HTD is actively preparing for the show. Director Rachel Scott, musical director Robyn Berenato and choreographer Jenna DeLuca, who is also HTD’s Board President, are enthusiastic about the production, and their roles.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bordentown City, NJ café owner competes on Food Network

A Bordentown chef and restaurant owner just took second place on a Food Network reality competition show, according to CentralJersey.com. Christine Wendland, the owner and chef at HoopHouse in Bordentown City, was recently on Supermarket Stakeout and took second place. Wow. Congratulations. That's impressive. There was a big viewing party...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ

- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
AVALON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy