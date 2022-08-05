Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians

Read on kion546.com
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two men vying for the Navajo Nation presidency announced their running mates Monday, choosing candidates from the New Mexico portion of the reservation to broaden their appeal. Navajo President Jonathan Nez selected Chad Abeyta, a 33-year-old political newcomer who is an Air Force veteran and...
Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers are urging the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators includes many Republicans who support the death penalty but question whether Glossip is guilty. They sent a letter last week to Attorney General John O’Connor, asking him to support their call for an evidentiary hearing. The letter comes after an independent investigation by a Texas law firm raised questions about Glossip’s guilt. Glossip has maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire beating death of Glossip’s boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.
In Michigan, election denial probe looms over critical races
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Matthew DePerno made his political reputation on loudly and repeatedly questioning the 2020 presidential election results. But now the political novice is accused of helping obtain improper access to voting machines and intending to use them to further the false claims, just three months before voters head to the polls in key statewide races in battleground Michigan. The reliability of election systems and equipment was already at stake in the attorney general’s race given DePerno’s history. Michigan political experts said the new accusations are likely to influence voters, the majority of whom don’t buy former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. Whitmer said she is grateful for the support of her family and staff, as well as the vaccine for “offering robust protection against the virus.” Whitmer said she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. She encourage fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.
Quiet Weekend
The great monsoonal high has shifted east for the weekend leaving our area in weak, but dry southwesterly flow aloft. A trough of low pressure remains positioned off the West Coast, its proximity taking the weight off and deepening our marine layer. This deep marine layer has led to cooler inland temperatures. On the coast, deeper mixing within the layer can lead to warmer temperatures and less cloudcover—which was the case on Saturday and will likely be again on Sunday.
