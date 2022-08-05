Greenwich shooting: Man airlifted to hospital after armed police incident

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Inquiry after 93-year-old man with one leg dies after being Tasered by police
Donald Burgess, who had dementia and had threatened care home staff, died three weeks after incident in Sussex
Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach
A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Girl, 11, dies after incident at water park, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.Emergency services were called at around 3.55pm on Saturday to reports of the child getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.She was found at around 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital but died, the force said.Some very sad news to bring you this evening as an 11-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.The thoughts of everyone at the force is with her loved ones and we ask their privacy is respected...
BBC
Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son
A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
Man stabbed 10 times by Door Dash driver speaks for first time
CERES — A man who was stabbed by a Door Dash driver in a Mcdonald's is speaking out for the first time since the attack.Casey Rich says he was eating in the Mcdonald's with his 13-year-old daughter when a woman working for Door Dash became upset with a McDonald's employee for not finishing her order fast enough.Rich says that when he saw how the Door Dash driver was speaking to the McDonald's employee, he told the driver to "get a real job.""I was calm, I had my daughter with me. It didn't seem like a big deal. You know, like...
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
Suspect accused of killing Queens delivery worker found dead
NEW YORK -- The man accused in the shooting death of a Queens Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce has died by suicide, authorities say. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old father and restaurant worker. Hirsch had been released on $500,000 cash bail and was under electronic monitoring and home confinement.Hirsch didn't show up for a court appearance, and was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "We just found out that defendant killed himself. Zhiwen Yan's family is in shock. We ask for privacy, and thank the NYPD and District Attorney for their efforts to seek justice," said Jennifer Wu, attorney for Yan's family. "The loss of a human life is always tragic. Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
Police investigating 'unexplained' Swindon baby death
Police say the death of a newborn baby is being treated as unexplained. Wiltshire Police were called to an address in Grange Park, in the west of Swindon, during the early hours of Monday morning. Paramedics called police to the scene after the baby was pronounced dead, the force said.
Pictured: Train passenger, 24, who died after he was attacked at Reading station following 'altercation' on carriage - as man, 42, appears in court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon
A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a train passenger was fatally injured at Reading station. Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Whitby Road, Slough, Berkshire is due to appear at Reading Crown Court tomorrow morning charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. The charges relate to the death...
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
Terminally ill man arrested for mooning speed camera criticises ‘pathetic’ police as he is cleared by court
A terminally ill man who was arrested after flashing his backside at a speed camera has been cleared by magisrates. Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, created a bucket list of things he wanted to do before he dies after receiving the news in October last year that he has multiple system atrophy, a rare condition which causes degenerative brain damage.One of the items on his list was to “moon” a speed camera. He decided to target the speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in his home town after he had been “caught by them a couple of times for...
