100-degree heat expected on Friday, more monsoon moisture on the way in Colorado

Photo Credit: AlesVeluscek. File photo. (iStock)

Near record-breaking temperatures are expected in Colorado on Friday with highs approaching 100 degrees across the urban corridor and the plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In Denver, a 145-year-old heat record could be broken today if temps exceed 99 degrees according to the NWS. Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley could also break their own daily heat records.

Temps this high are capable of causing heat-related illness. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.

Relief from scorching temperatures is on the way this weekend, with monsoon rain expected to return to the state as early as Friday evening.

"Monsoonal moisture, and thunderstorm coverage, is expected to increase across the region over the next several days. Heaviest rainfall will occur Saturday through Monday, though Sunday has the greatest potential for widespread flash flooding," NWS said in a tweet on Friday.

To find the most up-to-date information about flood risk, visit both the Colorado Flood Threat website and the National Weather Service website.