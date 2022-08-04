Read on yourradioplace.com
Shirley Ann Patterson
Shirley was born on January 24, 1964, in Sidney, Ohio, a daughter to the late Clifford Hughes and Shirley (Painter) Daughtery. She was a Cambridge High School graduate where she was a cheerleader. Shirley worked at the former Cambridge State Hospital for seventeen years. She was Penecostal by Faith. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, volunteering at the schools while her kids were young, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids and her beloved dog, Baby.
Kenneth "Bob" Ambrose
Kenneth R. Ambrose, 72 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on August 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1949, in Long Beach, California, son of the late Kenneth George Ambrose and Colista (Koehler) Ambrose. Bob worked in office supply sales for most of his life. He is...
Barry Wayne Hamilton
Barry Wayne Hamilton, 66 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1956, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Richard Harold Hamilton and Wilda Kathlene Hanning. He attended Trinity Full Gospel Church in Zanesville, Ohio. For a living, Barry worked construction for many years. In his spare time, he loved to listen to his music, Elvis being his favorite, enjoyed drinking his Pepsi, and was always known to be a great story teller.
Michael Hallman Dahl
Michael Hallman Dahl, 55 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born on January 25, 1967, in State College, PA, son of Hilbert Douglas Dahl and Joanne Malinda Hallman Dahl. He is survived by his father, Hilbert Dahl; mother, Joanne Hallman...
Richard "Rusty" Dugan
Richard “Rusty” Dugan, 68 of of Cambridge, Ohio. Richard “Rusty” Dugan, age 68 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 at Embassy of Cambridge. He was born on August 28, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Dick and Gwendolyn Dugan. He is also preceded in death by a daughter Amanda Pearce and 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He was a Navy veteran, and he loved his family, eagles, camping, and fishing. Rusty is survived by his son-in-law Matt Pearce of Cambridge, 2 grandchildren Kayla and Christina Pearce both of Cambridge, a sister Anna Kimborugh of Minnesota, a brother Billy Thompson of Kentucky, and special friends Rick and Margurit Black and Debbie Yerian. No calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Anita Helen Cox
Anita Helen (Armbruster) Cox, 74, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Galloway. Anita was born on January 9, 1948, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter to the late Clarence and Hattie (Graham) Armbruster. She was a 1965 graduate of Guernsey Catholic Central. Anita was formerly employed at...
John C. Pachuta
John C. Pachuta, age 98, of Cambridge, OH passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at his home. He was born August 13, 1923 to the late Michael Pachuta and Anna Pavlik Pachuta in Lore City, OH. John was retired from The Ohio State Highway Patrol after 26 years of service. After retirement he worked at Detroit Diesel for an additional 10 years before officially retiring. John was a member of The SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Lore City, OH. A Life Member of The Kipling VFW. He enjoyed playing Horseshoes and in 1990 he won 1st Place at O. R. Mehaffey Horseshoe Pitch Tournament. His favorite past time was playing the harmonica for family and friends and teaching his great grandchildren to play.
Talk of the Town: William Ross Hometown Hero
William Ross of the South Zanesville Fire Department and Valor Ambulance is Zanesville’s Hometown Hero this month! Sean Fennell sits down for a quick look into the life of this Hometown Hero and gives him a $50 giftcard to the Bear’s Den!
Muskingum County Community Foundation Names New Staff
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced the names of their newest staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs/Scholarship Central. Beth comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in various roles in the Athletics Department, including Compliance Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, Lecturer, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach. She also helped design several new academic majors while there. Beth has a B.A. in Psychology from Bluffton University and a master’s in education with a focus in Sports Administration from Bowling Green State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed. D in Leadership and Innovation through St. Thomas University.
State Representative Adam Holmes to Host Office Hours in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — State Representative Adam Holmes will be holding office hours at the New Concord Public Library located at 77 W Main St. on Friday, August 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to speak directly with their legislative representative....
New Concord Village Council recognized three individuals at its meeting Monday
Council recognized John Glenn High School recent graduate Chris Tooms for winning the Track and Field 3200 Meters State Championship earlier this summer. John Glenn High School Track Coach Doug Joy was recognized by council. Long-time John Glenn High School Softball Coach Randy Larrick was recognized by council. He coached...
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
Mobile Mammography Unit coming to Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Mobile Mammography Unit from the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute will be in Barnesville on Monday, Aug. 22 offering free mammograms to area residents. The Mobile Mammography Unit connects eligible women with the Ohio Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which pays...
Genesis Hospital Listed in Top 100 Hospitals in the U.S.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Fortune Magazine and Merative have named Genesis Hospital in Zanesville one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Genesis has been recognized with this honor. Fortune and Merative focus on four elements when giving hospitals...
Cambridge City School Parents Can Complete Back-to-School Forms Online
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – With the start of the 2022-2023 school year just days away, Cambridge City School District invites parents to get a head start on the back-to-school forms by visiting the CCSD Registration Portal and completing the required forms. The school district began using the parent registration portal,...
Cambridge City Council updated on current Water and Street projects
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council heard a review of current water and street projects going on in town on Monday night. City Engineer Nick Cunningham said a waterline project on Highland Avenue is now complete, one on Woodlawn Avenue is wrapping up, while a lead line service abatement project on the City’s southside is on-going. So far 66 of 201 old lead lines have been replaced with plastic pipe.
Guernsey County leads area counties with new COVID cases
Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. However, counties in...
Noble County voters to decide new fire levy on the November ballot
CALDWELL, Ohio – The Noble County Commissioners are placing a .8 mill fire levy on the November 8 ballot. The Caldwell, Belle Valley, and Summerfield Fire Departments will be the beneficiaries of this levy if passed. “We are doing this because the departments have become dependent on their fund-raising...
Zanesville City Council Approves Multiple Ordinances for Second and Third Readings
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Zanesville City Council met in regular session Monday night and approved many ordinances for first readings and third and final readings that will be approved at Council’s next meeting. Also, council would like to remind anyone heading to the fair next week, to not park on the grass islands on Pershing Road. There will be free parking available at the fair.
Muskingum County Man killed in ATV Accident
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — An ATV accident took the life of a Nashport man on Sunday morning in Muskingum County. According to the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol, John Scott Wills, a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The accident...
