Las Vegas, NV

Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas

Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
jammin1057.com

LA’s Historic Donut Shop Is Coming To Las Vegas

It’s been in Multiple Movies, music videos and now it can be seen in Las Vegas. Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. “We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!” The restaurant says fans of Randy’s Doughnuts can expect to find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3.
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso to open second location in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is gearing up to open its second store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to the company, Daiso Japan will open its Summerlin store on August 20 at 10 a.m. Daiso is known for selling “quality items” for $1.75,...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
vegas24seven.com

MAVERICK HELICOPTERS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LIMITED EARLY BIRD PRICING FOR EDC LAS VEGAS 2023

(Photo Credit: Maverick Helicopters) Maverick Helicopters, the exclusive provider of helicopter transportation for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has announced early bird pricing on individual and private charters for next year’s EDC festival taking place May 19-21, 2023. This marks the first time Maverick offers special early bird pricing, available for a limited time beginning Wednesday, August 10 at 9:00 a.m. PST. Headliners and festivalgoers can get more information online.
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Robb Report

Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall

Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
8 News Now

Thunderbirds to perform Las Vegas flyover this afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds will be performing a Las Vegas arrival Monday afternoon as they return to their home station Nellis Air Force Base. The flyover will take place at 2:15 p.m., and comes after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. “Las Vegas is our home,” said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Elliott. […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Boulder City, NV USA

My husband and I are on our first trip out west. After having to cancel our plans for 8/5 twice we decided to hike at Lake Mead. We stopped at Alan Bible visitor center and ask about the Historic railroad tour. We were told its a great day since it was only 93 with some humidity. We were about a mile in and I saw something flittering in the tree it was a quilted heart. It will head back to VA with us.
Nevada Current

Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks.  The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Eater

Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square

Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
