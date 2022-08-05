Report: East Flatbush is NYC Neighborhood with Highest Heat Vulnerability

Read on bkreader.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Straphangers Campaign names annual Schleppie, Pokey awards for poor bus service in New York City
Th 17th-annual Pokey Award, given to the slowest local bus route, went to the M102, while the 13th annual Schleppie Award, which goes to the city's least reliable bus, went to the B12.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
NYPIRG: Brooklyn's B12 bus route was least reliable in NYC
New York City's slowest and least reliable bus routes have been revealed in rulings by the New York Public Interest Research Group.
Megalandlord Bought Rent-Controlled Apartments Then Forced Tenants Out of Them
A megalandlord in New York City bought a series of small, rent-controlled apartment buildings in gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhoods then systematically forced tenants out of them so they could jack up the rents, according to a settlement with New York State’s Attorney General. The finding comes on the heels of...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams backs Yuh-Line Niou for NY’s 10th congressional district race
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (right) is endorsing Yuh-Line Niou for the 10th Congressional District. Williams becomes the first city-wide elected official to weigh in on the competitive contest for a rare open House seat. [ more › ]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
bkreader.com
‘Worst Escalators in Brooklyn’ at High Street A/C Finally Will be Replaced
City Councilmember Lincoln Restler recently referred to them as the “worst escalators in Brooklyn.” And anyone who has boarded the A/C line at High Street and attempted to use the escalators would surely agree. They are among some of the longest escalators in the city. And when they’re...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?
MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
bkreader.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
fox5ny.com
Violent crime up more than 50 percent on NYC subway system
NEW YORK - Crime in the New York City public transit system was up nearly 57 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago. In one incident on Friday, July 15, a 37-year-old man was walking down the stairs inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when he bumped into a man.
UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning
Plus: Texas governor sends buses of migrants to New York The post UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning appeared first on Documented.
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation to strengthen housing affordability for seniors & families
Legislation provides local option to expand eligibility for property tax exemption for people over 65 & people with disabilities and limited income; extends local option to provide property tax exemption to first-time homebuyers; increases timeline for completion and amount spent on emergency home repairs for low-to-moderate income seniors through RESTORE.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
magicofmiles.com
Homeless Man Used Stolen Identities to Stay in New York Hotels
Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. The movie “Catch Me If You Can” was based on the true story of a man who lived life...
City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
