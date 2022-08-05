UPDATE 1-Putin and Erdogan agree to boost cooperation, some rouble payments for gas

A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit.The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:52 a.m. Moscow time (0552 GMT) Tuesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.About nine minutes after the launch, it placed the Iranian satellite called Khayyam into orbit. It's named after Omar Khayyam, a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries.Iran has said the satellite fitted with high-resolution camera will be used for environmental monitoring and will remain fully under its control. Tehran said no other country will have access to information it gathers and it...

