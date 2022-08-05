IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
14-15-32-36-42
(fourteen, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Pick Three-Midday
4-5-7, Fireball: 7
(four, five, seven; Fireball: seven)
Pick Three-Evening
1-0-2, Fireball: 9
(one, zero, two; Fireball: nine)
Pick Four-Midday
9-9-4-9, Fireball: 2
(nine, nine, four, nine; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Evening
6-9-4-5, Fireball: 8
(six, nine, four, five; Fireball: eight)
Lucky Day Lotto
06-13-14-25-32
(six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Mega Millions
02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $52,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
