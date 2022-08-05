Up to 18 New Jersey School Districts to Use Electric Buses

Read on www.govtech.com
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
Public can weigh in on new proposed rules for NJ cannabis market
New Jersey residents have until Sept. 30 to provide input on proposed updates to the rules for the state's legal marijuana marketplace from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Todd Polyniak, a partner at Parsippany-based Sax who heads the cannabis practice there, has been analyzing the 325-page document and said the new, impending regulations run the gamut of what he would call a true cannabis industry in the Garden State.
NJ will test electric school buses at a cost of up to $45 million
New Jersey will spend up to $45 million to give electric school buses a trial run in select school districts. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed legislation to create the Electric School Bus Program, which will run over three years. “Some of the most important vehicles traversing our state’s roads...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
Port Authority names two firms to lead architectural design for multi-billion dollar replacement for NYC bus terminal
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced it selected an architectural joint-venture to assist in developing the agency’s vision for a reimagined, state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal. International firm Foster + Partners and the U.S.-based multi-disciplinary design firm A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. will provide architectural...
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
N.J. hospital system reverses controversial plan to end on-site child care centers
After outcries over its plans to end on-site child care, Hackensack Meridian Health said Monday that it plans to continue the popular longtime service for its employees, although it may come with some changes. The health system announced the reversal weeks after first telling workers the centers would shut down...
Marijuana is legal in NJ but could cost gun owners
TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment. New Jersey residents are being invited to give their feedback on the proposed rules up to Friday, September 30. The rules, which amend the initial regulations...
Murphy’s close adviser just one step from confirmation as N.J. attorney general after clearing key panel
Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick for New Jersey attorney general, a close confidant of the governor who previously served as Murphy’s chief counsel, is one step closer to holding the job on a permanent basis. Matthew Platkin was advanced by the state Senate Judiciary committee by a 8-2 vote...
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway
Teens 14 and up should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without their parents' consent, argues a New Jersey high school student. The post My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
KIDS・
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
Stores: Consequence of N.J. plastic bag ban is stolen handheld baskets
WAYNE, N.J. -- Three months after New Jersey banned plastic bags, some store employees say they're seeing an unintended consequence.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner on Sunday that some customers are stealing the business' handheld baskets instead of buying a reusable bag.The Stop & Shop on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne no longer carries baskets for customers to shop with -- only shopping carts.Off camera, an employee told Rozner once New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags took effect on May 4 customers walked out with the baskets and drove off with them, too.Rozner found even now, months later, some shoppers...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Roadside produce prices out of control except at this NJ ‘Paradise’ stand (Opinion)
Have you noticed the rising prices at many of the roadside produce stands throughout New Jersey? This is where we go expecting to get a great deal on items like corn, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and, of course, those great Jersey tomatoes that are in season. BTW, check out my recipe...
News 12
Driving in style? New Jersey ranks first for state with most luxury cars in the US
New Jersey has ranked first on IseeCars.com’s list of the state with the most luxury cars. According to the list, luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. New Jersey has the most luxury car owners in the nation at 27.9%, next to California...
Comments / 4