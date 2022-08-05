ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch online

By FTW Staff
 3 days ago
The Miami Marlins will meet the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Friday afternoon at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field. The Marlins are coming off a series with the Reds where they were only able to muster up one win, while the Cubs lost their last three games against their rival Cardinals.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

  • When: Friday, August 5
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Miami Marlins (+115) vs. Chicago Cubs (-140)

O/U: 7.5

