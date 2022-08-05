ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDf0E_0h6OwbVy00

The 2022-23 Premier League season will kick off on Friday with a London Derby with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace was able to secure a 3-0 win just a few short months ago against the Gunners but Arsenal will be ready after a very successful summer.

As always, we have a great day of Premier League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

  • When: Friday, August 5
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network, NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

How to watch EPL in Canada

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Crystal Palace (+350) vs. Arsenal (-115)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Arsenal#Epl#The Premier League
