Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

The 2022-23 Premier League season will kick off on Friday with a London Derby with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace was able to secure a 3-0 win just a few short months ago against the Gunners but Arsenal will be ready after a very successful summer.

As always, we have a great day of Premier League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

When: Friday, August 5

Friday, August 5 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: USA Network, NBC Universo

USA Network, NBC Universo Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

How to watch EPL in Canada

FuboTV is the exclusive destination for the Premier League, Italian Serie A, and Coppa Italia in Canada, making FuboTV the leading streaming service for top-tier soccer in the country. In addition to exclusive rights, FuboTV streams more than a dozen popular sports and entertainment channels including HGTV, Food Network, and much more.

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Crystal Palace (+350) vs. Arsenal (-115)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.