Junior Pan Pac Members, Age Group Stars Highlight Field At 2022 Canada Games

Ontario’s Bailey O’Regan Wins Two Golds To Open 2022 Canada Games
LCM (50m) CATHARINES, Ontario –The 2022 Canada Games got underway Sunday at the Eleanor Misener Aquatics Centre at Brock University, with six champions crowned on Day 1. A total of 317 swimmers, Para swimmers and special Olympians are competing at this five-day competition which ends on Friday with open water races at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.
USA Women To Play For Gold At FINA Water Polo Youth World Championship
The USA Youth Women's National Team will play for gold at the FINA Youth World Championship following a 18-9 win over Italy on Sunday. Archive photo via Justin Casterline/USA Water Polo. Courtesy: USA Water Polo. Belgrade, Serbia – August 7 – The USA Youth Women’s National Team will play for...
2022 European Championship Previews: Absences Open The Door In Women’s Sprint Free
LCM (50m) The women’s sprint freestyle landscape in Europe looks significantly different than it has for the last decade, as Dutch legends Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk have both retired in the last nine months, as has the queen of the 200 free, Italian Federica Pellegrini. Kromowidjojo won the...
World Record Holder Sarah Sjostrom Skipping 100 Free, 100 Fly at Euros
LCM (50m) Entry lists released Sunday confirmed that Sarah Sjostrom is forgoing the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the 2022 European Championships to focus on the 50 free and 50 fly. The 28-year-old Swedish superstar is the current world record holder and defending Euros champion in all four aforementioned...
Rob Woodhouse Becomes Australia’s First Olympic Medallist to Swim English Channel
Rob Woodhouse becomes Australia's first Olympic medallist to cross the English Channel all while raising money for Can Too and North Ayrshire Swim Club. Archive photo via Can Too Foundation. On Saturday, Australian Olympic medallist and former GM of the International Swimming League’s London Roar, Rob Woodhouse, completed his solo...
Reigning 200 Free Champion Barbora Seemanova Out of Euros Due To Lyme Disease
LCM (50m) It’s been a trying 2022 for one of last year’s biggest breakout stars, Barbora Seemanova. The 22-year-old Czech swimmer had a monumental 2021, first winning a surprise European Championship title in the women’s 200 freestyle in May before placing sixth in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics.
Irish Record Holder Jack McMillan Will Compete for Great Britain Moving Forward
Irish Record holder Jack McMillan has decided to represent Great Britain in international competition moving forward, robbing Ireland of one of its great talents, and filling a hole in the British lineup heading toward Paris 2024. The news came buried in a Swim Ireland release about Ireland’s team for this...
5th National Finswimming Federation Cup 2022 Me U.P. Ke Swimmers Ne Jeeta Silver
The Underwater Sports Association India- USAI Dwara 5th National Finswimming Championship 5th To 7th August 2022. Current photo via Ayaan Khan. The Underwater Sports Association India- USAI Dwara 5th National Finswimming Championship 5th To 7th August 2022 Tak Indore, Madhya Pradesh Me Organize Krayi Gyi. Underwater Ke Sabhi Events Indore Ke ‘The Shishukunj Swimming Academy’ Me Krayi Gyi.
Peru’s Brightest Young Star Alexia Sotomayor Moves to Florida, US For High School
16-year-old Alexia Sotomayor holds ten Peruvian national records and was Perú's fastest backstroker at the 2022 World Championships. Current photo via Alexia Sotomayor. Young Peruvian star Alexia Sotomayor announced she will be finishing her high school career at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida in the United States. She will join their class of 2025.
