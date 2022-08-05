ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements, 2023 Ford Maverick, 2023 Nissan Maxima: The Week In Reverse

By Joel Feder
MotorAuthority
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.motorauthority.com

CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
Lewis Hamilton
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500

Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value

It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Fastest Dodge Challenger Models Ranked

The fastest Dodge Challenger SRT models are nothing to dismiss. The quickest among them are the Demon, the Jailbreak, the Super Stock, and the Redeye Widebody. The post Fastest Dodge Challenger Models Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives

Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
CARS

