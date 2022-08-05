ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week of July 25 Basic Cable Ranker: Top-Ranked Fox News Grows From Year-Ago Week, But Is Down From Previous Week

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 3 days ago
Animal
2d ago

Transparency and giving you the facts made Fox number one. Being friendly, and not hateful don't hurt them at all.

Joyce Hyatt
1d ago

I called my cable company and tried to get them to cut out putrid CNN AND MSNBC. Even they said "unfortunately we can't"! I JUST WATCH FOX.

Alex Au
1d ago

CNN and MSNBC are fake news that's why they're losing viewership people are on to them with their biases. Only disturbed individuals support them whole heartedly.

