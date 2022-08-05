“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance

Read on la.streetsblog.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Related
Hear Dodgers announcer Charley Steiner remember legendary predecessor
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to the legendary announcer and sports broadcaster Vin Scully at their first home game since his passing. CNN’s Paul Vercammen speaks to Dodgers fans on what it’s like to lose “the sound of L.A.”
Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium
Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday
Dodgers News: Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans
Dodgers fans let Padres outfielder Juan Soto hear it at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.
lacar.com
Lunch With A Legend
On the 101 st birthday of Ed "Isky" Iskenderian, a true icon of American Hot Rodding and motorsports, two LACar contributors joined Isky and his family’s small gathering at lunch at (of all places) the “Golden Corral” in Downey, California. The "Chris and Pitt’s" Bar-B-Que restaurant we were aiming for there was closed and the GCB&G was right next door … so buffet/cafeteria fare it was; celebrated with a cupcake and "1" candle for "101"!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw Receives Epidural for Ailing Lower Back
The Los Angeles ace received an injection Friday, one day after leaving a game against the Giants early.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Roger E. Mosley, of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame, dead at 83
LOS ANGELES — Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died Sunday at the age of 83, his daughter confirmed. Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries suffered...
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
RELATED PEOPLE
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
vanlifewanderer.com
Chili John’s – One Of Burbank’s Most Beloved Restaurants
What started as a chili restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1913 by a Lithuanian immigrant named John Isaac would soon become a family legacy and a historical staple in a town halfway across the country. Before Chili John’s was born, Isaac was serving up his soon to be famous chili at his bar in 1900. Soon after, the first Chili John’s was born.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
Glendora all-star team's dreams of playing in little league world series come up short
It was a tough break for the Glendora American Little League baseball team on Sunday. The team full of all-star players from the Glendora area came up one game short of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Va., losing the game on a wild pitch against Arizona Sidewinder little league.A brutal ending for a team of 12-year-old boys who love to play baseball. "Some of these boys have been together since they were 6 or 7 years old," one dad told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. Parents, families and fans of the Glendora all-stars packed the stands in San Bernardino Sunday afternoon...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Documentary About Segregation of Pasadena’s John Muir High to Premiere on PBS SoCal and KCET
PASADENA – ColoradoBOulevard.net:. A new documentary explores how Pasadena’s John Muir High School went from a model of integration to raising questions on the current and future state of diversity in public education. By News Desk. PBS SoCal and KCET announced the broadcast premiere of the new documentary...
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hey, hey, hey, this isn’t Jellystone: Bear hikes up Mount Wilson Trail
A hiker on the Mount Wilson Trail had quite a surprise on Saturday, as a bear was making its way up the path. KTLA viewer Krista Rojo submitted the footage after encountering “one of our beautiful Sierra Madre bears.” The bruin was even kind enough to travel beneath the Mount Wilson Trail sign, making it clear […]
Din Tai Fung Will Leave Glendale
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: LA Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Actress Anne Heche in stable condition after LA car crash, representative says
LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche was in stable condition in a Los Angeles hospital after crashing her car into a home Friday, according to a published report. People, quoting an unnamed representative for the 53-year-old Emmy Award winner, said that Heche was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital after the fiery crash.
Wolfgang Puck Is Bringing Back LA’s Best End-of-Summer Party With His Star-Studded BBQ
Click here to read the full article. Since 2012, some of the culinary world’s biggest names have come together for an all-star barbecue at the Hotel Bel-Air, hosted by Wolfgang Puck. Over the past couple of years, however, the pandemic hasn’t allowed them to do so. Now, the star-studded event is back, with the lineup for this year’s soirée just announced. Puck, who oversees the hotel’s signature restaurant, will be joined by an impressive number of guest chefs, with Francis Mallmann and Nancy Silverton leading the bill. Both chefs have joined in on the fun before, with this being Mallmann’s fifth...
Comments / 0