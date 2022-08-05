Growth & change: A closer look at the newly-elected Hamilton County School Board

Read on newschannel9.com
Despite 1,000 Tennessee teacher vacancies, Hamilton County Schools avoid mass shortage
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Schools across the state are suffering massive teacher vacancies, but Hamilton County seems to be an exception. Tennessee currently has around 1,000 open teacher positions, but Hamilton County only represents 37 of those spots. Chief Talent Officer Penny Murray said in a phone call that 18...
With COVID-19 numbers rising, will Hamilton Co parents have their child mask up in school?
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Classes for Hamilton County Schools start back up Wednesday, and the county is a high transmission zone for COVID-19, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends people in high transmission zones to wear masks indoors. Under a law signed by Governor Bill Lee last year,...
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
McMahan Law Firm: How to be prepared for auto accidents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm discusses how to be prepared for auto accidents and what to do if you’re in one. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Chattanooga community has back-to-school event to help families in need
As families prepare for students to return to school, people in the Chattanooga community came together to have fun and give back to send them off for a successful school year. The first "Back-2-School Jamboree" was held at Tacoa Park. "We're having a great time," says Darius Coker, a Chattanooga...
Chattanooga nonprofit helps community amid inflation in food prices
One Chattanooga nonprofit is working to help residents in need. With the national inflation in food prices, people were grateful for their service. The non profit, Amen'd, is working to help families in need from the Rhema Alive church in Avondale. Over 75 families were given boxes of food. "Those...
Family wants justice after plea deal reduces Cleveland murderer's sentence
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted in the 2020 death of a Cleveland man will now spend less time in prison. In Bradley County court Monday, Matthew David Thomas's first-degree murder life sentence was changed to a second-degree murder 15-year sentence. Now the family of the victim, Chris Wingard,...
Chattanooga Police investigate Sunday stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police confirm that one person was hurt in a stabbing around 6 am Sunday morning. Police say the victim had arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CPD reports the location where it happened as the 4300 block of Highway 58. They add that the...
One dead in Monday morning crash in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police say a crash on Lee Highway has claimed one life. They identified the victim as Alfredo Wilson, age unknown. Sergeant Kyle Moses tells us Wilson was pronounced dead on scene when crews arrived. Right now, there's still no word on what caused the...
Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
