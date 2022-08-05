ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bizneworleans.com

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett Celebrates 25 Years

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — It’s remarkable to look back 25 years and recall the events of 1997, the year that the law firm of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett was established. Google was first registered as a trademark. Netflix was launched (on discs!). Titanic was in the movie theaters. Bill Clinton was in the White House. The world lost Mother Teresa and Princess Di.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nonprofits Encouraged to Apply for Event Sponsorship from Cox

NEW ORLEANS – Local nonprofits that are planning fundraising and awareness events in the New Orleans area are encouraged to apply for an event sponsorship from Cox Communications. Cox is currently accepting applications for events occurring between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Apply for cash or in-kind sponsorships at.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Basil, a Pop-Up Cafe, Now Open at NOCHI

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute is taking reservations for Basil, a new pop-up cafe created by the Summer 2022 cohort of Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts students. One hundred percent of proceeds from this and every student pop-up benefit NOCHI’s Scholarship Fund.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy