NEW ORLEANS (press release) — It’s remarkable to look back 25 years and recall the events of 1997, the year that the law firm of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett was established. Google was first registered as a trademark. Netflix was launched (on discs!). Titanic was in the movie theaters. Bill Clinton was in the White House. The world lost Mother Teresa and Princess Di.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO