Why 'regulation by enforcement' is here to stay

WhatsApp is to allow users to leave group chats without notifying others and control who can see when they are online as part of a privacy update to the messaging app.As part of the update, which is rolling out this month, users will also be given the ability to block people from taking screenshots of View Once messages, which are designed to disappear after being opened.The screenshot blocking tool is currently being tested, WhatsApp said, and would be released to users soon.Currently, when a user leaves a group chat a notification appears at the bottom of the conversation telling others...

CELL PHONES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO