Why 'regulation by enforcement' is here to stay

Read on www.protocol.com
Related
Russia in 'Tremendous' Military Difficulty in Ukraine War: Lange
German lawmaker Nico Lange said Saturday that significant aid from overseas has changed the power dynamic in the ongoing conflict.
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
protocol.com
Has digital transformation failed consumers?
Good morning! Nothing was supposed to help improve the customer experience more than digital transformation. But as it turns out, the "magical software fix" hasn't really fixed much at all. Consumers aren’t reaping the digital benefits. Even before the pandemic, two words seemed to dominate the vocabulary of every...
protocol.com
Can’t stop, won’t stop hiring
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It’s Sunday and if you’re not working your desk job, our deputy editor Karyne Levy suggests you spend your downtime cleaning up the town of Muckingham with Xbox’s PowerWash Simulator. Today, experts say tech hiring has slowed, but not by much; Activision Blizzard is fighting against the union again; and some workers want their employer to pay for them to sleep off their hangovers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taiwanese foreign minister says China drills part of a game-plan for invasion
TAIPEI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island.
protocol.com
Twilio customer data accessed as part of hack
Twilio disclosed that a cyberattack involving the theft of employee credentials allowed attackers to access data from "a limited number" of customer accounts. As a provider of software that connects with customer systems, hackers targeting the company likely saw the potential to access data from end customers through initially compromising Twilio. The attack is similar to the one that hit identity security vendor Okta and some of its customers earlier this year.
protocol.com
Snap launches parental controls. Now it needs parents to use Snap.
As pressure mounts on Big Tech to do more to protect the youngest users, Snap is launching a new family center that will allow parents to see who their kids are friends with on Snap and report suspicious accounts. It’s part of a wave of new kid safety features being...
Here's When Alibaba's Primarily Listing In Hong Kong Is Expected To Happen
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has put out a filing by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA that seeks to change its secondary listing status on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing. The effective date of the primary conversion is expected to be before...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill to delay Solomon Islands election until December 2023 prompts concern
A bill to delay elections in Solomon Islands has been submitted to its parliament, officials said, prompting concern from opposition politicians. Manasseh Sogavare’s government has said it wants to extend parliament until after it hosts the Pacific Games in November 2023, for which China has donated seven stadiums and venues that are being built by Chinese companies.
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features to boost user security
WhatsApp is to allow users to leave group chats without notifying others and control who can see when they are online as part of a privacy update to the messaging app.As part of the update, which is rolling out this month, users will also be given the ability to block people from taking screenshots of View Once messages, which are designed to disappear after being opened.The screenshot blocking tool is currently being tested, WhatsApp said, and would be released to users soon.Currently, when a user leaves a group chat a notification appears at the bottom of the conversation telling others...
Legal & General on track to hit financial goals as H1 profit rises
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britsh insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L)said it was on track to meet or beat cash and capital generation goals as it recorded an 8% rise in operating profit to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday.
EU emergency gas plan takes effect; UK retail sales grow in ‘lull before storm’ – business live
German network chief says EU plan can stabilise or even lower prices
IN THIS ARTICLE
S.Korea, China foreign ministers to discuss N.Korea, K-pop
SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea and China will hold talks on Tuesday as Seoul explores ways to reopen denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports to China.
protocol.com
Fintech companies are cutting costs to keep Wall Street happy
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Fintechs are cutting costs, the CFPB has a new report on payments and a look at the week ahead. There are a lot of mixed signals in the economy: Companies are laying off workers and some economists are warning of a recession, yet Friday’s jobs data showed unemployment at a half-century low. Consumer confidence is falling, but spending has proven somewhat resilient.
protocol.com
Google sues Sonos over voice assistant patents
Google has filed a new patent infringement lawsuit against Sonos, alleging the violation of four patents. Most of the claims focus on voice assistant functionality; Google alleges that Sonos began violating its patents when Sonos introduced its own voice assistant this summer. “Rather than compete on the basis of innovation...
protocol.com
The Treasury Department sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash
North Korean hackers used Tornado Cash, a mixer platform for cryptocurrencies, to launder funds. That's according to the U.S. Treasury Department, which imposed sanctions on the USDC and ETH wallet addresses associated with the protocol Monday. Cryptocurrency mixers exist to make transactions more private. The protocols “mix” funds used for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
If you think startups are overvalued, there are new ways to short them
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’m kind of shocked it's August already? I already sent one email asking for a meeting by the end of July. This week in the startup world: a who’s who list of who got a subpoena from Twitter, a second round of layoffs and how to short a startup.
protocol.com
A weekend of Musk tweets
Good morning! The debate over the Twitter bots is still raging, with suits and countersuits flying back and forth. There’s still time for this to get settled before October. But at this rate, that doesn’t seem likely. Musk doesn’t want Twitter. Or does he?. The battle between...
protocol.com
Amazon's serverless 'eye-opener'
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Werner Vogels thinks enterprises were quick to embrace AWS Lambda serverless computing, Twilio claims it wasn't the only company hit by a new hacking campaign and the latest in enterprise tech funding. So long, servers. Amazon chief technology officer Werner Vogels learned...
Comments / 0