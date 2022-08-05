Arts Montco Week to return with concerts, workshops and a jazz festival

Read on www.phillyvoice.com
Related
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia suburbs may receive new area code in early September
The Philadelphia suburbs will gain a new area code several months earlier than anticipated because new phone number options for area codes 610 and 484 are running out fast. The new area code — 835 — could begin serving the region as early as Sept. 2, according to the Public Utility Commission. Customers can keep their current 610 or 484 phone numbers, but are urged to be aware of the new area code.
phillyvoice.com
Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
phillyvoice.com
Tent encampment at University City Townhomes dismantled amid protest
The tent encampment outside of the University City Townhomes was torn down Monday morning by the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement officers, who were met by a group of protesters opposed to the building owner's plans to sell the affordable housing complex. About 15 tents had been set...
phillyvoice.com
Guy Fieri to open new restaurant at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is set to open his fourth restaurant at the Jersey Shore later this month, where he will debut a Chicken Guy! at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. The restaurant opens on Aug. 30 and is part of Fieri's partnership with Caesars Entertainment. His other places in Atlantic City include Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint at Caesars and Guy Fieri's Chophouse in Bally's – which was sold by Caesars in 2020.
Comments / 0