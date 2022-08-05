Arts Montco Week to return with concerts, workshops and a jazz festival

The Philadelphia suburbs will gain a new area code several months earlier than anticipated because new phone number options for area codes 610 and 484 are running out fast. The new area code — 835 — could begin serving the region as early as Sept. 2, according to the Public Utility Commission. Customers can keep their current 610 or 484 phone numbers, but are urged to be aware of the new area code.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO