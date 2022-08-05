ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Americans reveal their top five universal rules for table etiquette – and the most offensive manners while you eat

TABLE etiquette remains important for many Americans, including at least five universal rules that are non-negotiable for most families at dinner. Commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company and conducted by OnePoll, a study also explored what table manners look like in 2022. The data revealed that two-thirds (67%) of those surveyed believe having good table manners is an important factor in family dinners.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Yankee Candle Just Dropped Their New Fall Collection & the Scents Are Perfect for Nature Lovers

Click here to read the full article. We might still be deep in the dog days of summer, but crisp fall weather is just around the corner. It’s refreshing to imagine cool autumn nights under a soft blanket, mugs of hot apple cider in our hand, and the glory of the changing leaves all around us. Yankee Candle is ready to meet all our seasonal expectations with its new collection of fall candle scents — and the options this year already have our senses spinning with happiness. The collection of new Yankee Candle fall candles sets the stage for woodland road...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Snag 15% Off Some of Our Favorite Brightland Olive Oils and Vinegars with Our Exclusive Discount

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, pantry staples are your favorite foodie item to shop for. There’s just something special about walking into a charming market or farmstand and leaving with your new favorite marinade, jam, olive oil, or drizzle (ya know, those sauces you can literally add atop anything to up the ante). I love the culinary adventure of constantly discovering new flavor combos and pantry items that make my food more delicious. It’s a tangible, special experience that not many DTC brands can easily translate into the online marketplace — but Brightland does it.
RECIPES
#The Perfect Host#Champagne#Cheez#French
SPY

These $8 Square Wine Glasses Are a Perfect Dupe of the Viral Crate & Barrel Drinkware

Click here to read the full article. Finding a cheaper knockoff of the same product is a tale as old as time, and e-commerce has made this trend even easier. With countless brands creating affordable yet accurate versions of the trendiest designer goods, there’s never been a better time to shop for deals. At the same time, TikTok has become a platform for influencers to showcase their collections of expensive home decor and everyday essentials, including pillows, throw blankets and the infamous Stanley Adventure Quencher. The problem? Not everyone wants to spend $14.95 on a single Crate & Barrel square wine...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

