Austin, TX

This Texas City Has Plans To Raise Minimum Wage

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
One Texas City is planning to raise the minimum wage for city employees. KXAN reported that a memo from the City of Austin explains the pay raise.

There are two options for the increase. Both options begin with $18 per hour for the 2023 fiscal year with a yearly increase until 2027.

Option number one proposes an increase of $1 per year until 2027, ending with a minimum wage of $22 per hour.

Option number two proposes an increase of $2 per hour, ending with a minimum wage of $27 per hour.

The Austin City Council voted to raise the minimum wage earlier this summer to $22 per hour.

City Manager Spencer Cronk was directed in the resolution to "develop a plan and timeline" for the increase, according to a city spokesperson.

There are approximately 5,000 employees right now that are paid less than $22 per hour. That includes regular, sworn, and temporary city employees.

