greenvillejournal.com
Photos: 2022 Run2Overcome benefits Julie Valentine Center
The Julie Valentine Center hosted the Run2Overcome 10K, 5K and kids run presented by The Haro Group at Keller Williams Historic District Saturday morning in Cleveland Park. The mission of the organization is to stop sexual violence and child abuse and the impact of these crimes through prevention, investigation, collaboration, treatment and advocacy, according to its website.
The Post and Courier
Vote on Spartanburg County District 4 high school construction is Aug. 11
WOODRUFF — Spartanburg County School District 4 enrollment is projected to increase by 1,400 students over the next five years. Preparing for future growth, the board of trustees agreed to hold a referendum Aug. 11 asking voters to allow the district to issue up to $100 million in general obligation bonds to build a new Woodruff High School. The vote is only for residents in District 4.
Countdown to kindergarten: Upstate groups prepare kids ahead of school
Many students in the Upstate have gone back to school, however, some are still getting ready.
greenvillejournal.com
GCCA announces 2022-23 Brandon Fellows
Greenville Center for Creative Arts announced its 2022-23 Brandon Fellows Aug. 5 during the art education nonprofit’s Annual Showcase. The 12-month-long fellowship seeks to develop three emerging artists between the age of 21 and 30 who represent the diversity of Greenville’s visual arts scene, said the organization’s website.
FOX Carolina
Families stock up on children’s clothing for $1
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families filled God’s Closet in Spartanburg on Sunday for their “Shop Day”. “With school coming back and you have multiple kids, you have to buy the supplies and you also have to pay for everything. So I think it’s a blessing,” said Mom of 4 Briasia Maybin.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference
A state senator is threatening to defund libraries after finding books with "inappropriate content" in the children's sections. Fox Carolina's Jarvis Robertson explains the Virtual Learning program that many students have signed up for in the Greenville County School District. Mindful Monday : Herbal Tea Stress Reliever. Updated: 4 hours...
Anderson revitalizes run-down community
Thursday was the official opening of new affordable apartments and a community park in Anderson.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Drive’s District 356 will host grand opening on August 10
The Greenville Drive and the city of Greenville celebrate two memorable events on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by officially opening District 356 on the same day as Green Day, the annual event celebrating Greenville’s birthday. The opening of the project, which has been in development since last year, celebrates the...
Over the Monster
Get Yourself to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, South Carolina is a wonderful little town. There’s this giant gorge right in the middle of it, with twisting walking paths and rushing water that echoes off of apartment towers and office buildings in a way that’s pretty rare for the downtown of an American city. It’s just a day trip away from the Blue Ridge Mountains, where you can stay at a hotel that would frequently grace the cover of Porch Enthusiast magazine in a universe where magazines still existed and Porch Enthusiast was one of them. And it’s home to any number of excellent little barbecue joints, many of them serving up South Carolina style mustard-based barbecue, which might be the single most underrated barbecue style in a world otherwise dominated by Kansas City’s burnt ends and Texas’s brisket.
greenvillejournal.com
Carolina Ballet Theatre announces 2022-2023 board of directors
Carolina Ballet Theatre has named its 2022-2023 board of directors, the organization announced Aug. 4. “Our board members are compassionate community leaders who are devoted to the arts in the Greenville community and beyond,” said Carolina Ballet Theatre Board President Lisa Larocque. “Each of them brings unique expertise and experiences to our team, which helps ensure the mission of Carolina Ballet Theatre continues to be fulfilled in our community. We are eagerly anticipating the many positive contributions they will make to our organization.”
WLOS.com
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
Morgan Square will remain closed to vehicles for 2 more years
A portion of West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed to vehicles for at least the next two years.
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
Admittedly, summer is my least favorite season in the Upstate. It is likely due to having spent 18 years living in Florida, wishing for a break from the heat. While I love having the boys home with us more and the freedom to travel and explore our beautiful area, the heat can be deal breaker. Check out some of the best ways we’ve found to cool off in the summer months around Greenville, SC!
my40.tv
Brother Wolf makes urgent plea for foster homes amid shelter overpopulation crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ongoing overpopulation crisis hitting animal shelters across the nation this summer is likewise impacting local shelters. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville has made an urgent plea to the community for those who are able, to become foster homes for animals coming into the shelter's care.
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs are being posted along Lake Keowee’s docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they will be used if anyone needs emergency services on the lake. The organization is working with Pickens and Oconee Counties as well as Duke Energy to […]
