ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Kremlin says it’ll talk about swapping Brittney Griner, but warned Washington to be discreet

By Associated Press
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thegrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Bout
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Nagasaki marks A-bombing anniversary amid nuclear war fears

TOKYO (AP) — Nagasaki paid tribute to the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing 77 years ago on Aug. 9, with the mayor saying Russia’s war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is not just a worry but “a tangible and present crisis.” Mayor Tomihisa Taue, in his speech Tuesday at the Nagasaki Peace Park, said nuclear weapons can be used as long as they exist, and their elimination is the only way to save the future of humankind. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and threat of nuclear weapons use came only a month after it and four other nuclear powers pledged in a statement that nuclear war should never be fought, Taue noted. “This has shown the world that the use of nuclear weapons is not a groundless fear but a tangible and present crisis,” he said. The belief that nuclear weapons can be possessed not for actual use but for deterrence “is a fantasy, nothing more than a mere hope.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Ukraine#American#U S Olympic#Phoenix Mercury#State#Russian#Asean
Reuters

Marketmind: Geopolitics lurks beneath markets' still waters

The lull before U.S. inflation data affords a moment to reflect on a darkening geopolitical backdrop. Ukraine's creditors are due to vote later on Tuesday on a government proposal to defer payments on its international bonds. Tensions remain high in Taiwan, and a Donald Trump story broke overnight - just like the old days - as FBI agents raided the former President's gilded Mar-a-Lago estate.
BUSINESS
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy