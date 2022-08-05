ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Take a Closer Look at CHANEL's Pre-Fall/Winter Sneaker Collection

From Lanvin‘s Curb model to the Cactus Jack x Dior B713, luxury brands continue to permeate the sneaker landscape with releases that combine classic silhouettes with elevated details. Historic design houses are even beginning to incorporate their own performance tech into their footwear offerings. Balmain created its aerodynamic Unicorn...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Julianne Moore
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Jane Fonda Is the New Face of H&M Move, and We Want Every Single Piece

Jane Fonda is an icon for a reason, and we've always admired her commitment to standing up for what she believes in, her brilliant comedic timing, and her passion for health and fitness. So many people have fallen in love with working out because of Fonda, so it only makes sense that she's the new face of H&M Move, the brand's new line of workout clothes.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#First Bag#Ig#Pouch#Kalimero#Casette#Chanel#Moda Operandi
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Channels Kylie Minogue In Glittery Silver Outfit On Date With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shares more than just a first name with Kylie Minogue. The 24-year-old makeup mogul wore an outfit inspired by the 54-year-old Australian singer on a date night with Travis Scott, 31, in London on Sunday night (Aug. 7). Kylie Jenner headed to the nightclub Tape in a glittery metallic silver top with a hood. Kylie Minogue wore a similar outfit, but in white, in the music video to her 2001 hit song “Can’t Get You Outta My Head.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Announces Her Second World Tour in a Neon Yellow ‘Rorschach’ Cape and Matching Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys popped in neon on neon on Instagram. The Grammy-winning artist took to her social media to post a quick video of her eye-catching ensemble. Keys teased her second world tour, celebrating the big news in slow-mo style. The caption of the post reads, “Who got That #Trillions zaaaa! Show me that walk! We’re 7 days away from KEYS II the deluxe tour edition 8/12 @brentfaiyaz 👀 this one’s special💜💜 to my baby @therealswizzz who 🎥 me best.” Keys wore a bright neon yellow cape with a Rorschach-esque design filled with color on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Valspar Unveils Its 2023 Colors of the Year—and They're Using Color Psychology to Match Each Hue to a Mood

Step into a beach house decorated in soothing shades of blue or spend some time at a lively cocktail bar painted a vibrant shade of red and you'll quickly notice how color affects your emotional state. The right paint color brushed on the wall doesn't just change how a room looks, but also how it feels. This year, for its 2023 Colors of the Year, Valspar is tapping into color psychology to connect each color in the palette with a specific emotional state or quality you may be seeking. Want more joy? There's a hue for that. Looking to restore balance? There's a color to match.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
domino

The Best Room Dividers Turn One Space Into Two

Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

Meet My New Traveling Must Have — the Ostrichpillow Neck Pillow

I'm sure I can speak for most of us when I say that traveling nowadays is stressful. With an ongoing pandemic, airline staff shortages, claims for lost luggage increasing daily, and unpredictable flight prices, one of the few things we have control over is how comfortable we are during a flight. But not everyone has the luxury of flying first class, and economy seats are known to be a headache with minimal leg space and stiff seat cushions.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy