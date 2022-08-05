Step into a beach house decorated in soothing shades of blue or spend some time at a lively cocktail bar painted a vibrant shade of red and you'll quickly notice how color affects your emotional state. The right paint color brushed on the wall doesn't just change how a room looks, but also how it feels. This year, for its 2023 Colors of the Year, Valspar is tapping into color psychology to connect each color in the palette with a specific emotional state or quality you may be seeking. Want more joy? There's a hue for that. Looking to restore balance? There's a color to match.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO