CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO