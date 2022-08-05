Read on scoopotp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Review: Savoy Automobile Museum — The New Home For Amazing Vintage Vehicles
A city with a population of greater than 23,000 residents which is located approximately 42 miles from Atlanta in northwestern Georgia now literally lives up to its name of CARtersville, as a museum for vintage vehicles and classic cars called Savoy Automobile Museum had opened its doors to the public for the first time on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
scoopotp.com
Scalini’s Italian Restaurant Closed
We are sad to report that Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, a Cobb County staple, has closed at 2390 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna due to not being able to find enough employees according the comments on their social media page. After forty years of service to our community, we are...
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this month
Looking for a new place to save on groceries without compromising on quality? If so, you'll be happy to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening a brand new store in Georgia later this month. Read on to learn more.
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With so much entertainment in the Atlanta scene, there’s never a shortage of things to do or shows to see. This week, we’ve got a lot of megastars hitting stages all around ATL. Make sure to take in one of these shows this week!. Bad Bunny. The Grammy...
saportareport.com
Moreland Plaza’s controversial makeover moves ahead
A controversial makeover of Southeast Atlanta’s sprawling Moreland Plaza strip center is moving ahead despite objections from the community that the plan is too car-centric. Empire Communities’ mixed-use redevelopment for the 30-plus-acre site at Moreland and Custer avenues includes 673 housing units and 19,500 square feet of commercial space. The City approved a site plan in June and more recently a “unified development plan” for a yet-to-be-scheduled two-phase construction starting with the residential portion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local theatre companies ready to kick off their 2022-23 seasons
Atlanta’s theatre companies are in pre-production and rehearsals for their new seasons, which includes Broadway musicals, world premieres, and classics by Shakespeare and Cole Porter. Aurora TheatreThe Lawrenceville theatre kicks off its 27th season with Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” which runs Aug. 18 to Sept. 11. The magical nanny and her chimney sweep sidekick Bert teach […] The post Local theatre companies ready to kick off their 2022-23 seasons appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
WTAP
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
Monroe Local News
Paddle boards will not be allowed on Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir
Kayaks and electric power boats will still be allowed on the reservoir. Anglers, kayakers and canoeists will still have access to the Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir but there will be no move to allow paddle boards on the lake, according to Jimmy Parker of Precision Planning, project manager for HLCRR. The matter was raised at last week’s meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board (HLCRMB) and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) after requests had been made to make that change to the rules.
New exit lane opens as part of ongoing I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project
ATLANTA — A new westbound exit on Interstate 285 opened Monday morning. The new exit opening is part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s ongoing I-285/Georgia 400 interchange project. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michele Newell tells us that the exit...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
200 without water this morning due to main break near Peachtree Corners
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,. Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to the county, the break is affecting...
CBS 46
Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
Comments / 0