ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Is There Sufficient Clinical Evidence To Reschedule Cannabis?

By Lydia Kariuki
thefreshtoast.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thefreshtoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

How To Make Cannabis Tinctures From Marijuana Stems

Yes, it takes time and some dedication, but once you have your potions on hand and travel through your day balancing your emotional and physical wellbeing, you’re going to thank yourself for sticking with the discipline. One of the best things I have ever incorporated into my “cannabis smoking”...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
MILITARY
CBS San Francisco

Report: EDD delayed, denied benefits to 6 million during pandemic

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office. The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case."We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cancer Pain#Neuropathic Pain#Drugs#Dea#Csa
thefreshtoast.com

Weed Legalization Bill On Massachusetts Governor’s Desk Needs Reworking — Here’s Why

Last Sunday, the Massachusetts House and Senate both passed cannabis compromise legislation poised to create a more equitable environment in the legal marijuana industry. Senate Bill 3096, which aims to advance diversity in the sector and regulate the host community agreement (HCA) between cannabis companies and municipalities, also includes the proposed study on medical marijuana consumption in schools.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy