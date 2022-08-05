Is There Sufficient Clinical Evidence To Reschedule Cannabis?

Read on thefreshtoast.com
How To Make Cannabis Tinctures From Marijuana Stems
Yes, it takes time and some dedication, but once you have your potions on hand and travel through your day balancing your emotional and physical wellbeing, you’re going to thank yourself for sticking with the discipline. One of the best things I have ever incorporated into my “cannabis smoking”...
Study: Medical Cannabis May Result In Less Opioid Dependence For Advanced Cancer Patients
Patients with advanced cancer respond favorably to medicinal cannabis, according to a study published in the journal Cureus on a trial that included participants enrolled in the NY state’s medical cannabis registry. Researchers affiliated with Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse evaluated the use of marijuana by cancer patients for...
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Report: EDD delayed, denied benefits to 6 million during pandemic
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office. The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case."We...
U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Federal U.S. prosecutors have been authorized to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $90 million private jet as the United States continues to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin to end its war in Ukraine. The Justice Department said Monday that it has secured a seizure...
Weed Legalization Bill On Massachusetts Governor’s Desk Needs Reworking — Here’s Why
Last Sunday, the Massachusetts House and Senate both passed cannabis compromise legislation poised to create a more equitable environment in the legal marijuana industry. Senate Bill 3096, which aims to advance diversity in the sector and regulate the host community agreement (HCA) between cannabis companies and municipalities, also includes the proposed study on medical marijuana consumption in schools.
Newly Elected Colombian President Calls Out War On Drugs In Inaugural Speech, Asks For US Support
Gustavo Petro is Colombia’s first left-wing president and used his inaugural address to lay out some of the most pressing issues his administration would be dealing with in the coming months. In his inaugural speech, newly elected president of Columbia Gustavo Petro vowed to take his country in a...
