School leaders in McLean County receive federal information on preventing school shootings

Read on www.wjbc.com
Related
Government Technology
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams
(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
wglt.org
Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers
A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
starvedrock.media
Former Defendant In Ottawa Murder Case Headed Back To Prison
It's back to prison for a man who had a prior stint behind bars for his role in a murder near Ottawa. Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Beckman of Forreston and formerly Peru was sentenced to 3 years in prison after a jury in La Salle County found him guilty of the Class 2 felony of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He had sexual relations with a minor prior to being arrested in Peru.
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
WAND TV
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
wjbc.com
Jury seated in Clifford Brewer murder trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – Opening statements begin Tuesday in Livingston County for the man charged in a 2019 triple murder in Cullom, Illinois. Court records indicate a jury of 12 people, and two alternates were sworn in on Monday. Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to the charges. Brewer told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjbc.com
Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON – Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning in Bloomington. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined no...
hoiabc.com
18-year-old man injured after shooting in Normal
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police Department say an 18-year-old man was injured after being shot when he left a party at an apartment complex. Sgt. Brad Underwood confirmed the victim was shot three times after leaving a party at 9 Traders Circle in Normal. He was shot twice in the leg and he was grazed by a third bullet.
1470 WMBD
Police: Shooting on E. Republic in Peoria was accidental, self-inflicted
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the thigh last (Wednesday) night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called around 10:50 P.M. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. The victim, a male juvenile,...
starvedrock.media
Hot weather search for armed man near Ransom
Saturday was not a day for searching in southeast La Salle County. But, deputies did it anyway, because it's what they do. Early afternoon, the Sheriff's Office began a search near Ransom for a Hispanic male with a shot gun. Information received said he was in a cornfield in the 2700 block of North 15throad. That area is a one mile square that includes the village of Ransom.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
wjbc.com
Otter at Miller Park Zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON – A North American River Otter at Miller Park Zoo died on Monday. Zoo officials reported the death of Spencer and said the death was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. The cause of death has not yet been death has not yet been determined,” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.
Comments / 1